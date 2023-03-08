"Trio of youths" arrested in unprovoked Metro Vancouver hammer attack

Near the area of the incident. (Google Maps)

An unprovoked attack in Metro Vancouver has led to a “trio of youths” being arrested and facing possible charges.

The alleged attack occurred on Sunday afternoon around 4:30 pm at a Port Moody Park & Ride near Moody and Clarke streets.

During the attack, one youth “allegedly struck the victim with a hammer and another youth allegedly brandished a knife.”

Port Moody Police said that callers reported the attack by the trio of youths on an adult man.

Soon after, “a total of three suspects fled the scene” before officers could find them at a SkyTrain station. The nearest SkyTrain station in the area is Moody Centre.

The youths were arrested, and “several weapons” were seized from them.

Port Moody Police say that the victim of the attack was treated on the scene “but thankfully did not sustain any serious injuries.”

Charges, including assault with a weapon, are being recommended to Crown Counsel.

“The victim and suspects are not known to each other and we believe this incident occurred after a verbal altercation between the parties,” said Port Moody Police Constable Sam Zacharias in a statement.

“Incidents like these are rare but very concerning – it is fortunate that no one was seriously injured as a result.”

Port Moody Police are also seeking the public’s help.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident and has yet to speak to police is asked to call Port Moody Police Department and quote file 2023-1176.”