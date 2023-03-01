"Lock your car": Man opens the door of an occupied vehicle in Metro Vancouver (VIDEO)

A troubling video has emerged of a man opening the door of an occupied car stopped at a light in Metro Vancouver.

Footage of the incident was posted to the Surrey subreddit on Tuesday. The video was taken from an upper floor of a nearby apartment.

Reddit user ubiubi84 posted the video, writing, “a reminder to lock your car doors (if they don’t automatically lock)” and added that the incident took place near the King George hub.

The video shows a man wearing jeans and a red jacket entering the main roadway. Initially, he has his hands in his pocket but pulls them out and looks to be holding his phone.

We see several cars stopped at a light. The man passes closely by the front of one of the vehicles before making a red van his focus. The video shows him approaching the passenger side window before reaching for the door handle and opening the door.

After he opens the door, the door is immediately closed, and the driver accelerates forward away from the man in red. It also looks as if the man who opened the door flips the occupants off, but it’s hard to tell due to the distance. He then walks away from the vehicle and out of view of the camera.

We connected with Reddit user ubiubi84, who said the incident “was pretty scary.”

“I started to record because he was yelling really loudly at what seemed like nothing and then started to walk into traffic.”

While 911 was called, the man in red was long gone before an RCMP officer arrived. User ubiubi84 tried to submit the video to the officer, but the officer responded that they knew how to contact him if needed.

Another user chimed in that it was a reminder not to engage with anyone wandering into the road.

“Don’t honk, don’t say a word, don’t even make eye contact.”

Another person commented, “that’s freaky.”

We’ve contacted Surrey RCMP to see if they’re investigating the incident.

This isn’t the first time someone tried to open the door of a stopped and occupied car in Metro Vancouver — it happened downtown last year as well.