Trick-or-tuna? The weirdest treat hauls from this Halloween (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Nov 1 2022, 5:18 pm
Sean Locke Photography/Shutterstock | Submitted

Halloween has come and gone in a flash, but trick-or-treaters will likely be going through their trick-or-treat hauls for weeks to come, or months if you were lucky enough to get some tuna.

Tuna, you ask? Yes.

While getting a healthy treat like an apple is somewhat strange, it’s standard compared to a can of tuna. Some kids got lucky, getting cans of Kirkland Signature Solid Light Tuna, good ’til 2025.

The tuna was courtesy of a woman in Burnaby, BC, who had run out of other treats, but the kids chose a can of tuna over gummy fruit snacks.

“We had WAY more kids than we were expecting, and we didn’t want them to leave empty-handed. So they had the choice between fruit snacks and tuna, and a few took the tuna!”

trick-or-tuna halloween

Submitted

Others got things like potatoes or pasta.

Some kids recieved treats but with a dose of God.

And then some kids got treats with a dose of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

One kind Albertan was even thinking of the animal friends in the neighbourhood, putting out treats for dogs, cats, and kids!

trick-or-tuna

Submitted

@kayla.dc.butler We put out three bowls for trick-or-treaters: one for kids, one for dogs, and one for cats! #yyc #halloween #halloween2022 #calgary #trickortreat ♬ original sound – kayla.dc.butler

Other hauls from around Canada and North America were more suspicious and, in some cases, downright dangerous.

Some kids were lucky enough to get a regular bag of treats.

What was the weirdest thing your kids brought home this Halloween? Let us know in the comments.

