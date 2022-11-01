Trick-or-tuna? The weirdest treat hauls from this Halloween (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Halloween has come and gone in a flash, but trick-or-treaters will likely be going through their trick-or-treat hauls for weeks to come, or months if you were lucky enough to get some tuna.

Tuna, you ask? Yes.

While getting a healthy treat like an apple is somewhat strange, it’s standard compared to a can of tuna. Some kids got lucky, getting cans of Kirkland Signature Solid Light Tuna, good ’til 2025.

The tuna was courtesy of a woman in Burnaby, BC, who had run out of other treats, but the kids chose a can of tuna over gummy fruit snacks.

“We had WAY more kids than we were expecting, and we didn’t want them to leave empty-handed. So they had the choice between fruit snacks and tuna, and a few took the tuna!”

Others got things like potatoes or pasta.

my kid got a potato in his Trick or Treat bag via /u/Shadow_Road https://t.co/cmH20vd6z3 pic.twitter.com/m4Ch5zgqCo — Mildly Interesting (@interestmild) November 1, 2022

Some kids recieved treats but with a dose of God.

And then some kids got treats with a dose of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Check ur kids treat bags #Habs fam, some Sicko🤮 is putting Laffs season tickets in with the treats!! #trickortreat hope everyone had a safe #Halloween2022 😅 #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/FDQ8BhwV6f — Trevor Basque (@tbasque78) November 1, 2022

One kind Albertan was even thinking of the animal friends in the neighbourhood, putting out treats for dogs, cats, and kids!

Other hauls from around Canada and North America were more suspicious and, in some cases, downright dangerous.

You can’t be TOO VIGILANT, parents. My daughter came home last night with something TERRIFYING and DANGEROUS in her candy bag.#StaySafe #Halloween #TrickOrTreat🍬 💊🍬💊☠ pic.twitter.com/ZNvYqhHPI0 — Tinda Slashflick (@TindaZaszcek) November 1, 2022

Some kids were lucky enough to get a regular bag of treats.

Trick or treat! Here is our combined haul from three kids in #YYC! pic.twitter.com/cFZ3LJ8vnz — Jonathan Neufeld (@jon_neufeld) November 1, 2022

What was the weirdest thing your kids brought home this Halloween? Let us know in the comments.