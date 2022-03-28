If you’re returning from travel from outside of Canada, or are just a visitor from outside of Canada, you might be surprised to know that face masks are required for 14 days in both indoor, and outdoor public settings.

On top of the mask requirement, visitors and returning travellers from outside of Canada must also maintain a list of all close contacts and visited locations. Copies of proof of vaccination must also be kept, and symptoms must still be monitored for 14 days.

The protocols are outlined on the Government of Canada website.

The website states that some provinces or territories might actually have stricter rules and in that case, the stricter rules must be followed.

More generally, masks are still required to be worn by all travellers in some travel-related settings.

“We continue to have measures such as the obligation to be vaccinated to take a plane or a train in Canada, and wearing a mask in Canadian airports and on planes,” Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said last week.

Most provinces have scaled back their rules on masks, but the enforcement of some federal protocols is handled at the provincial level.

Things could change this Friday when Canada is set to implement some changes to their travel restrictions.

Those changes include fully vaccinated travellers not needing a pre-entry COVID test to enter the country.

Daily Hive has reached out to provincial health jurisdictions across Canada to see if there actually is any ongoing enforcement of these travel-related COVID-19 protocols.

You can find the full list of rules related to travel here.

With files from Imaan Sheikh