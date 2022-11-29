These are the MASSIVE sales on flights and hotels for Travel Deal Tuesday

If you missed out on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals, you’re in luck.

Tuesday, November 29 — aka Travel Deal Tuesday — is one of the best days of the year to save big on flights, hotels, rental homes, and cars.

According to popular travel app Hopper, today is historically the best day of the post-holiday shopping period to score travel deals.

The company analyzed its historical archive of trillions of prices from over the past 10 years and found that the Tuesday following American Thanksgiving has consistently offered the highest volume of deals in the post-holiday sales week.

“In fact, Travel Deal Tuesday sees over 50% more deals than Black Friday and 30% more deals than Cyber Monday,” explained the Montreal- and Boston-based online travel agency.

So, if you want to book your next vacation for less, here are the MASSIVE sales on flights, hotels, and more for Travel Deal Tuesday.

Savings on airlines

You can find these deals on the airline’s website or on the Hopper app.

Sata Azores Airlines will be offering very attractive Hopper App Exclusive promotional fares on flights from NYC to the Azores, Madeira, Lisbon, Porto, Paris, and Cape Verde, as well as from Boston and Toronto to Terceira Island in the Azores. Singapore Airlines – Singapore Airlines will be offering discounts on fares to select destinations in Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, and many more. Enjoy great deals in Economy Class, Premium Economy Class, and Business Class.

Savings on hotels

Exclusive savings on the Hopper App

Bali – ($100 off flights & 40% off hotels)

Santorini – ($100 off flights & 30% off hotels)

Rome – ($100 off flights & 30% off hotels)

Lisbon – ($100 off flights & 30% off hotels)

Tokyo – ($100 off flights & 30% off hotels)

St. Kitts – ($100 off flights & 30% off hotels)

Aruba – ($100 off flights & 20% off hotels)

Hopper will be offering up to 50% off on hotels and 20% off select rental cars in the app.

The company will also be offering $150 off any home rental booking in Miami made on Travel Deal Tuesday.