If you’re looking to travel for the rest of 2022 and most of 2023, WestJet is offering pretty hefty Black Friday deals.

The airline has over 3.5 million seats on sale between the end of November and October 2023.

Some of WestJet’s Black Friday deals include flights within Canada for $99 or less, flights to the US in the $150 range, and sunny destinations like Mexico and the Caribbean for about $200.

“Deals are going fast,” says the airline, “lock in these discounted fares before they’re gone!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @westjet

The deal’s only caveat is the Black Friday sales have to be booked by November 27 at 11:59 pm (MT).

Travel dates are available through October 28, 2023, and there are no blackout dates.

Flights are offered on all WestJet wholly operated destinations and no code-shares are necessary.

The deal is applicable on all fare classes (Basic, Econo, Premium, and Business).

Here are some of the airline’s Black Friday deals from various Canadian cities. All prices are one-way, tax-in.

Vancouver