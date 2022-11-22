These hotels are offering HUGE deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Whether you’re looking for a getaway or a staycation, some big hotel brands are offering suite deals this Black Friday.

Most hotels are offering between 15% and 45% off normal room rates.

Fairmont Hotels is offering stays up to 25% off across North America at participating locations, including Fairmont Pacific Rim, Fairmont Banff Springs, and Fairmont Chateau Whistler. You can find the full list online.

Level Hotels and Furnished Suites is offering a MAJOR discount for stays at properties in Chicago, LA, Seattle, and Vancouver. You can get 40% off this Black Friday and Cyber Monday if you book between November 18 and 27 for stays through April 30, 2023.

Sandman is offering deals of up to 45% at properties across North America. If you’re an RSVP Rewards loyalty member, you’ll also save 15% more. If you’re not already a member, you can sign up here to be eligible.

Marriott is offering 20% off stays at its properties this Black Friday. You need to book before November 28 and stay anytime between January 1 and June 30, 2023. Make sure to use promo code LPR to get this deal!

Hyatt is offering up to 20% off stays through April 30, 2023, when you book by November 30. The offer is valid for more than 950 participating hotels. You just have to use the promo code UNLOCK to score the deal. You can save even more if you’re a rewards member.