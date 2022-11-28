These are the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon right now

Cyber Monday is finally here, and the deals are overflowing on Amazon Canada. Gift shopping? We have you covered.

From fashion, beauty, baby stuff, and home and kitchenware, to electronics and furniture, this Cyber Monday sale on Amazon covers a whole gamut of items you’ll want to pick up at majorly discounted prices.

Here are some of our favourite deals on the website right now.

Normal price: $289.99

Deal price: $179.96

This Lefant vacuum cleaner really sucks — luckily, in a good way.

If you’ve always wanted a powerhouse of a robo-vac, now is your chance. It’s slim, so it stores well, especially if you live in an apartment and want to conserve space. But even if you have a house, it can get things spick and span. Each charge lasts for 150 minutes, so this vacuum can easily cover 1,500 sq ft of space — whether it’s wood, carpet, or tiles. You can also sync it with your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Normal price: $129

Deal price: $69

Uncover secrets about your ancestors and untangle the mysteries in your DNA with a genetic testing kit. It’s super easy to use — you simply deposit your saliva into a vial included in the kit, and then send it to AncestryDNA’s genetic testing lab. Within weeks, you’ll get a full report on your genetic history and ethnicity estimate.

Normal price: $99.99

Deal price: $49.99+

Upgrade your home office with a cute, space-efficient single-serve coffeemaker for basically half the price it ordinarily is. It’s only five inches wide! Get flavoured coffee pods, or brew your own blend with a reusable coffee filter from Keurig.

Normal price: $64.99

Deal price: $42.39

This ionic hairdryer is one of Revlon’s most-loved products. It cuts your hair drying and styling time in half and will give you a professional-looking blow-out, so you don’t have to shell out dough at a salon.

The Revlon One-Step also makes for a great holiday gift!

Normal price: $139.98

Deal price: $99.98

Take your hikes and swims to the next level with a waterproof portable speaker. JBL speakers come with excellent sound quality and are really loud for their size — perfect for a party or an impromptu singalong.

Normal price: $59.99

Deal price: $41.99

Melt away those stubborn knots in your back and shoulders with a powerful cordless massager from Renpho. The long handle allows you to reach all the spots you can’t normally get to. It’s a great gift for anyone who suffers from chronic muscle pain or gets sore from working out.

Normal price: $109.99

Deal price: $59.99+

Go on a health kick with this small-but-mighty blender from Nutribullet. It will pulse out soups, dips, and smoothies in seconds, and is super easy to wash and store. Homemade hummus, here we come!

Normal price: $92.99

Deal price: $67.89

Get organized for the new year and get your pantry in order with a diverse set of airtight containers. Keep treats fresh and crispy, and your grains and flours bug-free.

Happy shopping!