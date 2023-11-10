Wild weather weekend: Metro Vancouver under wind and rain warnings

Many parts of Metro Vancouver are now under wind and rain warnings with some nasty weather set to batter the South Coast.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has posted the weather alerts ahead of what could be a wild weather weekend around the region that could see potentially “damaging” winds.

“A very strong Pacific frontal system will cross the BC South Coast today and tonight. Ahead of the front, winds will rise to southeast 70 gusting to 90 km/h beginning this evening. The strongest winds will occur over areas along the Strait of Georgia,” reads the warning.

The alert is up for BC’s inner South Coast, with the worst of the wind set to arrive Friday evening, ease by Saturday morning then shift to moderate southwesterly winds.

When it comes to rain, many areas of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley can expect to see “a vigorous frontal system.”

It’s expected to “spread rain at times heavy to the Fraser Valley and the Northshore and Northeast regions of Metro Vancouver beginning this evening,” according to ECCC.

In addition to the localized warnings, there are also alerts about a big dump of snow on some out-of-town highways.

The Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt, the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, and Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass could see anywhere from 20 to 30 cm of snow by Sunday morning.

As of 8:04 Friday morning, conditions aren’t looking too bad on the Coquihalla, but things could change fast.

Are you missing summer yet?