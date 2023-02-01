Instead of having to rush home to pick up a dropped-off Amazon package, Metro Vancouver public transit riders now have the added convenience of picking it up during their trip on public transit.

Under a new partnership with TransLink, Amazon has installed its package pick-up smart lockers at select major transit hubs across the region.

The rollout of these lockers has begun with the locations of SkyTrain Bridgeport Station in Richmond, Newton bus exchange and South Surrey Park & Ride in Surrey, and Carvolth bus exchange in Langley. More locations will be added as the year progresses.

To use these lockers, passengers with orders for pick-up can simply select the “deliver to a shared locker near me” option at checkout. There is no additional cost for using a locker.

When a package has been delivered to the selected locker, Amazon will email a unique six-digit code. To retrieve the package from the locker, Amazon customers enter the provided code on the touchscreen, then remove the package after the locker door opens.

Customers have three calendar days to pick up their package from a locker. If the package is not collected within this timeframe, it will be returned for a refund.

TransLink is now Canada’s first public transit authority to introduce Amazon lockers at public transit hubs, according to TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn.

This is part of TransLink’s broader strategy of enhancing passenger amenities and creature comforts on the public transit network.

TransLink previously tested the concept of package pick-up lockers at transit hubs with a different company.

In 2020, under its Open Call for Innovation on Customer Services and Amenities initiative, TransLink selected PigeonBox, a local startup, to install online order pick-up lockers at SkyTrain’s Joyce-Collingwood Station, Stadium-Chinatown Station, and Commercial-Broadway Station. PigeonBox’s lockers became operational starting in Summer 2020 in the midst of the pandemic’s steep ridership downturn, and they have since disappeared.