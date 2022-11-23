In a bid to get more workers onto public transit and boost overall ridership, TransLink has created a new initiative to recognize businesses and organizations that regularly subsidize the public transit costs of their employees.

To receive the Transit-Friendly Employer (TFE) Certification by TransLink, the employer is required to cover at least 50% of their employee transit passes. Employees pay the remainder.

Large companies with over 200 staff members need to sign up at least 10% of their employees, while smaller employers with 200 or fewer staff members must have at least 25% of their headcount enrolled.

However, TransLink also notes employers can customize their involvement in the program, such as choosing a “suitable level” of subsidy, providing pay-as-you-go transit passes for employees who commute a few days per week, monthly passes for frequent commuters, and/or single-zone or multi-zone passes depending on the typical commute distance.

“Organizations around Metro Vancouver are saying they want climate action. This program enables businesses to join us as leaders in taking tangible steps to help reduce the carbon footprint of our region,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn in a statement.

“TransLink’s vision is to make transit the first choice for all trips to and from the workplace. To accomplish this goal, we need companies who are committed to creating more sustainable communities.”

According to TransLink, its new TFE Certification is the first and only program of its kind in Canada.

The public transit authority suggests such a program provides employers with an attractive employee attraction and retention measure, especially with transportation costs being the second-highest household expense in BC.

This also comes as semi-remote work for office-based jobs continues to be a widespread practice. Downtown Vancouver, the region’s largest cluster of office-based employers, has seen a relatively strong public transit ridership recovery all things considered, but it is lower than the regional average.