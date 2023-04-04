As part of the spring seasonal service changes that will go into effect on April 17, 2023, TransLink will launch a new express bus route along Marine Drive in South Vancouver.

Bus route No. 80 along Marine Drive will run between SkyTrain Marine Drive Station and the River District neighbourhood during weekday peak hours. This express bus route is expected to serve between 400 and 500 passengers per weekday, complementing local bus routes No. 100 Marpole Loop/22nd Street Station and No. 31. Metrotown Station/River District.

“We recognize the growth of the River District and want to ensure customers are provided with fast and reliable bus service in that community,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn.

“Route 80 will be a welcome addition to TransLink’s bus network and is paid for through savings identified in our Bus Stop Balancing Program. During a thorough network review of TransLink routes conducted in 2019, eight out of 10 survey respondents supported the launch of this new route.”

It is estimated about 4,000 people are currently residing in River District, making up for about a quarter of the neighbourhood’s eventual buildout for over 15,000 residents, which accounts for the recently approved added residential density. River District also has about 250,000 sq ft of neighbourhood-serving retail and restaurant space.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim added: “Fast and frequent transit between the River District and Marine Gateway will help businesses, commuters, and residents alike. This is an important and rapidly growing corridor in our city, we look forward to seeing the positive impacts that this new route will deliver.”

The public transit authority has also announced the No. 480 Bridgeport Station/UBC express bus route and the No. 32 Dunbar/Downtown local bus route will not be making a return. Both bus routes have been suspended for the past three years, since April 2020 upon the sudden onset of the pandemic.

As for other permanent changes, TransLink notes it will be rerouting No. 407 Gilbert/Bridgeport to serve Lansdowne Road between Gilbert Road and Garden City Road, which will improve access to new developments and destinations in the area.

There will also be temporary changes to trolley bus routes No. 4 Powell/Downtown/UBC and No. Downtown/Hastings, which will have truncated routes terminating at Blanca Loop until September 2023 due to construction impacts at UBC’s trolley bus loop. During this period, the 99 B-Line will serve local stops along University Boulevard.

With fair weather conditions ahead, TransLink riders can expect more bus services to Stanley Park, English Bay, Spanish Banks, Grouse Mountain, Horseshoe Bay Ferry Terminal, Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal, and regional parks.

Expect reduced bus services to Simon Fraser University’s Burnaby Mountain campus, Capilano University’s main North Vancouver campus, and the University of British Columbia’s Vancouver campus, specifically a truncated No. 9 trolley bus route ending at Alma Street. Passengers can transfer between the No. 9 and 99 B-Line at Blanca Street.

TransLink states a total of 68 bus routes will see service changes starting this month, including 12 bus routes that will see spring/summer peak season service increases, four seasonal service adjustments, 34 service increases to address overcrowding, and 18 service adjustments to address overcrowding and better address demand through redistributing service hours.

Notably, there will be baseline service increases for the R1 King George Boulevard RapidBus, and service adjustments/redistributions for R4 41st Avenue RapidBus and R5 Hastings Street RapidBus.

In early September 2023, coinciding with TransLink’s fall season service changes, the No. 44 express bus that currently operates between UBC and Waterfront Station will make some extended runs to Dundarave in West Vancouver during the morning and afternoon peak hours on weekdays during the school year. This will replace the No. 258 express bus route, which has been suspended since April 2020.

Before the end of 2023, TransLink is also expected to launch the R6 Scott Road RapidBus between SkyTrain Scott Road Station to Newton Exchange via Scott Road and 72nd Avenue. The new additional Capstan Station for SkyTrain Canada Line in Richmond is also scheduled to open in late 2023.