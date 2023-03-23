New rendering of the future SkyTrain cars, arriving starting later this year

TransLink has released a new artistic rendering of the new generation SkyTrain cars that will be used on the Expo and Millennium lines.

The new rendering shows the exterior design of the train cars, with a futuristic-looking train head — defined by its sleek set of lights — and a livery colour scheme featuring an eye-popping shade of blue.

These cars are known as Mark V trains — a major design update of the existing Mark III train in use, which is currently the newest generation in use since 2016. It takes on the model name of Mark V, as Mark VI is already assigned to the name of Mark III trains that underwent minor upgrades.

As previously announced by TransLink on several occasions, a total of 205 Mark V cars have been ordered and are now in production. These cars will be interlinked as 41 fully articulated, five-car-long trains, making them the longest SkyTrain cars to date.

Existing Mark III train:

Previous 2020 artistic rendering of the Mark V train:

Revised 2023 artistic rendering of the Mark V train:

The first cars are scheduled to arrive from Alstom, which has since acquired TransLink’s longtime train supplier of Bombardier Transportation, in late 2023. The final cars will arrive sometime in 2028.

Passengers can expect an improved interior design, including LCD screens for the dynamic display of the train’s real-time location and other information, new door light indicators, more side seating to improve the efficient use of space, and an improved seating configuration with more flex space for wheelchairs, strollers, and bikes.

TransLink selected Alstom in late 2020, with the train order carrying a contract value of $723 million. A total of 125 Mark V cars will be used to retire the original fleet of 150 Mark I cars and for the capacity increases needed in time for the 2026 opening of the Millennium Line Broadway Extension to Arbutus. Another 80 new cars will be used to improve the overall capacity of the Expo and Millennium lines.

In order to accommodate the fleet of new additional trains and their length, TransLink is also making major investments in upgrading its facilities and infrastructure for SkyTrain.

A $78 million upgrade is underway to modify a number of station platforms on the Expo and Millennium lines to handle the longer trains.

There is also a major overhaul for SkyTrain’s fleet storage and maintenance facilities. Existing operations and maintenance centres (OMCs) are being upgraded, and construction is underway on a new additional OMC located northwest of Braid Station in Coquitlam at a cost of $300 million. The new facility will be able to handle about 300 cars initially.