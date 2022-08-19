TransLink brings back special bus services to Hastings Park for PNE Fair

The annual tradition of the full-scale PNE Fair is returning, and so is added public transit service to match the demand of tens of thousands of daily visitors to Hastings Park.

TransLink is bringing back its No. 16 PNE Special bus, which will operate every 15 minutes on each day the fair is open. This bus route will operate between SkyTrain Expo Line’s 29th Avenue Station, SkyTrain Millennium Line’s Renfrew Station, and Hastings Park, with disembarking and boarding located next to the Pacific Coliseum.

Additionally, the public transit authority has partnered with the PNE to offer two-for-one Fair admission for the first 5,000 attendees who show their Compass Card at the entrance gate. This “I rode transit to the fair” offer is only valid on Fridays.

A TransLink exhibit will also return to this year’s fair, featuring self-guided tours of three parked buses — a double-decker bus, the interactive “Ride and Shine” summer bus, and a historic bus preserved by the Transit Museum Society — as well as other activities.

The 112th annual PNE Fair runs daily from Saturday, August 12 to Monday, September 5 (Labour Day). The fair is not open on the first two Mondays (August 22 and 29).