BC government planning $290 million ferry terminal in downtown Victoria

Conceptual artistic rendering of the new Belleville Ferry Terminal in Victoria Inner Harbour. Not the actual design. (Government of BC)

The provincial government is in the process of planning a major new replacement facility for the Belleville Ferry Terminal in downtown Victoria for international routes to the United States.

It will replace the existing facility of aging loosely interconnected structures in Victoria Inner Harbour, on the same three-acre footprint immediately west of the Steamship Building — near the BC Legislature.

It is estimated a new state-of-the-art, purpose-built facility at a cost of between $220 million and $290 million is necessary to meet safety and pre-clearance border control measures under the Canada-US agreement for rail, marine, and air transport pre-clearance standards.

Otherwise, without the investment, Vancouver Island is at risk of losing its international ferry routes, which would have a major permanent economic loss to Victoria’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

The existing facility for both passenger-only and vehicle-and-passenger ferries provides international border processing for the Black Ball, Clipper, and Washington State Ferries services. BC Ferries currently does not operate from this facility, nor does it have any US transborder routes.

In pre-pandemic 2019, Belleville Ferry Terminal processed 681,000 passengers, which resulted in $174 million in direct spending within Greater Victoria, and generated $289 million in economic output in BC and $164 million in provincial GDP. The terminal generates 220,000 overnight visitors and sells over 16,000 vacation packages supporting Victoria area businesses annually.

The preliminary design concept calls for a new complex up to three storeys in height, with ample interior space for lounge and designated waiting areas, dining options, and a new modern pre-clearance space with the latest border security standards. The new building will be built to a LEED Gold green design standard with mass timber materials and Indigenous public art.

There will also be a new wharf, commercial goods processing facility, and a designated vehicle and bus pick-up and drop-off space fronting Belleville Street. The facility will be designed in a way to allow for future expansion, including new and additional ferry operators — both public and private.

If all goes as planned, a contractor for the long-envisioned project could be selected by Fall 2023, allowing construction to begin in the middle of 2024 for completion in Fall 2027.

A temporary terminal for Clipper will be built within the Steamship Building to meet their interim operational needs throughout the years-long, multi-phase construction process, including a temporary US Customs and Border Protection setup. Black Ball and Canada Border Services Agency will continue to use the existing building and facilities.

The provincial government is hoping to have the federal government cover 50% of eligible project costs.