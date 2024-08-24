A second TransLink service could be impacted by a labour dispute as early as Monday, August 26, 2024.

This is in addition to the ongoing shutdown of the West Coast Express commuter rail, which has been affected since Thursday by a labour dispute involving Canadian Pacific Kansas City railway workers.

Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1724 will ask its over 600 members who are workers of TransLink’s HandyDART service to begin a full work stoppage starting on Monday, August 26 if a tentative agreement is not reached by 6 pm Sunday, August 25.

The union’s dispute is with French company Transdev, which operates the service on behalf of TransLink under contract and directly employs the service’s workers.

The union states that, prior to the current threat of a full walkout, HandyDART workers have been engaged in partial work withdrawals since early July 2024. These actions include refusing to wear uniforms, collect fares, work overtime, complete certain paperwork, and performing work off the clock.

“Due to a labour dispute between ATU 1724 and Transdev, HandyDART services may be impacted starting on August 26 unless a settlement is reached before then,” a TransLink spokesperson told Daily Hive Urbanized.

“Service would remain for customers who depend on HandyDART for cancer, renal, and MS appointments. All other trips would be cancelled due to job action.”

The bookable, door-to-door shuttle bus service specifically designed for seniors and people with disabilities who are unable to use the conventional public transit system with ease.

The union cites “extreme” staffing shortages, leading to a turnover rate more than double that of the rest of TransLink. They also highlight concerns about compensation: HandyDART drivers with the Transdev-operated TransLink service earn 16% less than their counterparts in the Fraser Valley and 30% less than drivers for TransLink’s conventional bus services.

According to the union, rising complaints from passengers over the past year due to service impacts from staffing shortages have led to growing support among Metro Vancouver’s municipal officials for having HandyDART operated directly in-house by TransLink.

TransLink statistics note that in 2023, its HandyDART services made a total of 1.176 million trips, representing a 22% increase compared to 2022. This continues a years-long trend of growing use since before the pandemic.

As well, the number of registered HandyDART passengers went up by 14% to reach 30,200 in 2023. Most of the new customers were over the age of 65.

“Instead of negotiating however, Transdev has stonewalled bargaining, and even threatened payroll disruptions against members who refused to work overtime in protest of the company’s behaviour. Enough is enough,” said ATU Local 1724 President Joe McCann in a statement.

ATU International President John Costa adds, “Our Local 1724 member’s services are not just a means of transportation. They are a lifeline that ensures everyone, regardless of their mobility challenges, can navigate the world with dignity and independence. These dedicated workers deserve fair wages, safe working conditions, and respect in the workplace for the vital work they do.”