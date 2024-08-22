31% pay increase ends Richmond hotel strike after 14 months

Earlier this week, the strike of hotel workers at the Sheraton Vancouver Airport Hotel ended after a prolonged 14-month period that began on June 14, 2023.

Unite Here Local 40 has indicated that it has won higher wages for its members.

For example, when most room attendants return to the hotel to work this week, they will make $26.00 per hour, which will steadily increase to over $30.00 per hour over the life of the contract.

The new agreement through 2027 also provides return-to-work bonuses, an increase in banquet workers’ gratuities, and transparency and other tip protections. As well, workers have new health benefits, including year-round benefits, which are rare for the hospitality sector, and new sick days.

According to the union, over 85% of their workers voted in favour of the contract, which provides workers with an overall 30.5% wage increase over the life of the contract.

According to the union, more than a year before the strike, most of the hotel staff earned less than $24.08, which was deemed to be the “living wage” of the region at the time.

The labour dispute at the Sheraton Vancouver Airport Hotel also spilled over to two adjacent Richmond hotels, the Hilton Vancouver Airport Hotel and the Vancouver Airport Marriott Hotel. All three hotels, which have a combined total of over 860 hotel rooms, were also under a boycott by the BC Federation of Labour and the City of Richmond.

The 1973-built Sheraton Vancouver Airport Hotel, last renovated in 2016, is owned and operated by Larco Hospitality. It is the largest of the three hotels, featuring 390 hotel rooms and 30,000 sq ft of event and meeting spaces.

Currently, based on online listings, this property has nightly room rates starting at $387. When taxes and fees are included, the nightly room rate reaches a total of $453.

All three hotels are located at the northwest corner of the intersection of Westminster Highway and Minoru Boulevard, immediately north of Minoru Park within Richmond City Centre.

“This new agreement sets the Union on a new path with Larco Hospitality, and we look forward to forging ahead in a productive and positive working relationship with them,” said Zailda Chan, president of Unite Here Local 40, in a statement.