No Canucks? Why TransLink buses just say "go team go" now

Civic pride is through the roof in Vancouver right now, as the Canucks thrill fans with playoff hockey without pandemic restrictions for the first time in nine years.

Canucks playoff games are the hottest ticket in town, with even a road-game viewing party at Rogers Arena selling out in a matter of hours.

Everyone’s seemingly on the bandwagon.

That’s why some people are wondering why many TransLink buses in Vancouver are displaying the generic message “go team go.”

What happened to “go Canucks go”?

Hey @TransLink can we have buses displaying “Go Canucks Go” sign during playoffs? “Go Team Go” isn’t good enough, as many suggested! — shippy100 💙💚 (@shippy100) April 15, 2024

Driving around #Vancouver today, I saw a bunch of buses with "GO TEAM GO" on the display. We all know it's the #Canucks. Is there really a need for this to be generic? — Walter Siu (@waterboy99troop) April 21, 2024

Translink BC buses with the “go team go” sign. Why you so non committal? Used to say go Canucks go? I don’t sense they’re fully committed to the pain. — Silovs Pink Shirt (@CanucksPTSD) April 29, 2024

We wondered the same and reached out to TransLink for answers.

In a phone conversation with Daily Hive, a TransLink spokesperson explained that each bus can be programmed with only a limited amount of messages, and that “go Canucks go” wouldn’t include other local teams, like the Vancouver Whitecaps and BC Lions.

It’s an “operational restriction,” the spokesperson said.

This decision was apparently made years ago.

TransLink buses used to regularly display “go Canucks go” during the team’s heyday in 2011 — something the Canucks had no problem with at the time. The TransLink spokesperson we spoke to said they weren’t aware of any complaints about the messages.

They also used to display “go Whitecaps go,” “go Lions go,” and even “go Canada go” during the 2010 Winter Olympics.

But “go Canucks go” was noticeably absent during the Canucks’ appearance in the 2015 playoffs, with a TransLink spokesperson telling The Province at the time that the “scrolling messaging takes time to configure on buses at the transit depots.”

Despite the generic message, TransLink insists it still supports the Canucks. TransLink operators are still encouraged to wear Canucks jerseys and show support in other ways, like giving out high fives.

And on SkyTrain, Canucks PA announcer Al Murdoch can be heard, helping to rev up fans on their way to the game.