Kenneth Chan
Amir Ali
Jul 1 2021, 8:00 am
TransLink fares have increased for the first time since 2019.

Fares have gone up 5 cents for a one-zone adult fare, 10 cents for a two-zone adult fare, and 15 cents if you’re travelling three-zone’s using the Compass Card stored value.

For children and seniors, the price for a concession fare has now increased by 5 cents on one-zone and two-zone, and 10 cents on three-zone using stored value on the Compass Card.

If you’re a monthly pass user, adult fares have gone up by $2.25 for one zone, $3 for two-zone, and $4.05 for three-zone. Concession monthly passes have now increased by $1.30.

TransLink fares as of July 1, 2021 (TransLink)

While some may be disappointed by the fare increase, the rates are increasing by less than what TransLink had initially planned for, which was a 4.6% hike. Instead, the new fares amount to a 2.3% increase.

The fare increase coincides with the mandatory mask policy ending on TransLink vehicles, which is going back to just a recommendation.

You can find the full details on the fare changes here.

