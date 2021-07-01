TransLink fares have increased for the first time since 2019.

Fares have gone up 5 cents for a one-zone adult fare, 10 cents for a two-zone adult fare, and 15 cents if you’re travelling three-zone’s using the Compass Card stored value.

For children and seniors, the price for a concession fare has now increased by 5 cents on one-zone and two-zone, and 10 cents on three-zone using stored value on the Compass Card.

If you’re a monthly pass user, adult fares have gone up by $2.25 for one zone, $3 for two-zone, and $4.05 for three-zone. Concession monthly passes have now increased by $1.30.

While some may be disappointed by the fare increase, the rates are increasing by less than what TransLink had initially planned for, which was a 4.6% hike. Instead, the new fares amount to a 2.3% increase.

The fare increase coincides with the mandatory mask policy ending on TransLink vehicles, which is going back to just a recommendation.

You can find the full details on the fare changes here.