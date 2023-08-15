Fridge-sized boulders to force closure of popular BC highway

A major BC highway that’s a popular route for travellers from Vancouver to get to destinations like Tofino will see a closure later this week.

On Thursday, August 17, between 8:30 am and 9 pm, Highway 4 will be closed as crews work towards fully opening the portion at Cameron Bluffs.

The following Thursday, August 24, Highway 4 will see another closure during the same hours.

If the weather permits, rock-scaling work at Angel Rock is to blame for the closure of the popular BC highway.

A statement from the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure suggests that a dozen refrigerator-sized boulders will need to be removed by crews. The statement adds that this has been the most challenging part of the work being done.

“Rock scaling is a complex and labour-intensive process, requiring work on cliff faces to safely remove dangerous rock material and can be carried out only in daylight hours and during favourable weather conditions.”

Currently, the highway is open to scheduled single-lane alternating traffic, but it is expected to be fully open by the end of August.

“In addition to the closures on August 17 and 24, the highway will continue to be closed for two periods daily, from 9 am until 11:30 am and from 1:30 pm until 5 pm, until the work is completed,” the ministry says.

The ministry recommends following Drive BC for the latest.