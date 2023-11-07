Needs cleaning? TransLink tests new TLC text hotline for two SkyTrain stations

QR code for cleaning and maintenance needs at SkyTrain Commercial-Broadway Station. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

In an effort to help improve the cleanliness of the SkyTrain system, TransLink has created a new text hotline system enabling passengers to report cleaning and maintenance issues at two SkyTrain stations.

Large posters with a scannable QR code and URL are now plastered at Commercial-Broadway Station and Surrey Central Station.

Passengers can simply text message to the text line to report any cleaning or maintenance issues.

This is intended to address spilled food and beverages and discarded garbage, or maybe areas at the stations that have been overlooked.

Upon receiving the message, SkyTrain staff will reply to confirm the receipt of the report and may follow up for more details.

According to TransLink, both stations see high traffic passenger volumes, so they are ideal stations to conduct the pilot project.

This is part of the public transit authority’s multi-faceted strategy of improving customer service and passenger amenities.

In a recent interview with Daily Hive Urbanized, Sany Zein, the president and CEO of BC Rapid Transit Company, the TransLink division responsible for operating SkyTrain Expo and Millennium lines and the West Coast Express, said TransLink is actively working to improve its cleanliness and maintenance standards.