If you take public transit in Vancouver, the daily commute can be a grind, and it’s a frustrating experience when people don’t follow simple rules.

Taking transit means sharing very small or tight spaces with people you don’t know, so to make the experience better for everyone involved, it’s essential to follow these etiquette rules.

From taking off your backpack to waiting until everyone disembarks the SkyTrain before you get on, here are some simple etiquette rules you must follow while riding transit in Vancouver or anywhere else in the world.

Station etiquette

1. Stand on your right, and walk on the left.

When you’re inside a transit station, whether in hallways or escalators and stairs, remember to keep to your right if you’re standing still, leaving space for people to walk past you on the left.

What not to do: Stand with your friend or partner taking up an entire escalator step blocking a pathway to people behind you.

2. Respect the queue.

Whether you’re boarding a SkyTrain, a bus, or a SeaBus, respect the order in which people arrive to board the vessel. But, of course, there are exceptions to the rule, as parents with babies in strollers and people with accessibility needs should get priority.

What not to do: Jump to the front of the lineup when 30 people are waiting to get on a vehicle.

3. Don’t smoke, don’t even vape.

Just because it isn’t a cigarette doesn’t mean people enjoy you vaping in common areas at Metro Vancouver transit stations. Also, don’t smoke at any station or bus stop. It isn’t polite.

Transit vehicle etiquette

4. Don’t block the doors!

Do not block the doors if you’re on any transit vehicle. When you block the doors, it creates anxiety for people who want to get off, on top of the physical barrier they need to push through when exiting a vehicle. Instead, if you’re by a door, get off the train and let the people get out before you get back inside.

What not to do: Park your bike or e-scooter right by the doors of a SkyTrain or a bus, creating another roadblock for exiting passengers.

5. Leave the doors alone.

Go ahead if you’re rushing to get on a train and can do so safely without blocking the doors. But you shouldn’t pretend you’re the Incredible Hulk and pry the doors open to get on. This can cause damage to the train, delays to a trip, and can also result in injury.

6. Prepare your fare in advance.

If you’re waiting to board a bus, get off your phone and prepare your fare. You cause frustrating delays when you’re not ready, and you hold up a line for 30 seconds while digging out your Compass Card or, even worse, your change.

You make matters worse if you’re fumbling for your Compass Card at a fare gate at a station.

7. Keep seats free for others.

This is likely one of the most frustrating things to experience as a transit commuter. However, one seat per person is standard etiquette, particularly on a packed vessel.

What not to do: Put your backpack or other goods on a seat next to you; that’s not what it’s for.

8. Seats are just for butts.

Keep your dirty shoes off the seats out of respect for your fellow transit commuter.

9. Keep your conversations at a respectful volume.

Whether you’re chatting with a friend on the phone or with a group of friends on a transit vehicle, respect the personal space of those around you. Having loud conversations or shouting is disrespectful and makes for an unpleasant experience for others.

10. Public transit isn’t your moving vehicle.

Understandably, sometimes we rely on transit for things beyond the scope of going to and from work or to and from a friend’s or loved one’s home. However, it would be best if you tried to keep from turning a bus or train into a U-Haul.

11. No food or drink.

This one is tricky for many people, but you shouldn’t eat your meals in transit vehicles. This is a rule that TransLink has but doesn’t usually enforce. Your fellow passengers would be more understanding of you having a smoothie or a coffee or even a Clif bar versus a takeout meal on a seat next to them.

12. Cover your mouth when you cough.

This simple etiquette rule has become much more important since COVID. Not only can you infect someone with the flu or, worse, COVID, but it’s also gross when you sneeze or cough and don’t cover your mouth.

The general rule is to cough or sneeze inside of your elbow.

13. Leave the Bluetooth speaker at home!

I’m sure we speak for many transit riders when we say that one of the most annoying things anyone can experience on transit is someone bringing a Bluetooth speaker on board and blasting music that no one wants to listen to at high volumes.

What not to do: Listen to music filled with expletives on transit through your Bluetooth speaker around young children.

14. Give up your seat.

While there are certain sections of transit vehicles with priority seating for disabled or older people, if you are not disabled, you should be willing to give up your seat in any portion of the vehicle.

What not to do: Accost someone for not giving up their seat, as they might have a disability that is not visible. And it’s also possible they’re not aware that they’re in priority seating.

15. See something? Say something.

TransLink and the Transit Police have made it easier than ever to report suspicious activity. So whether it’s someone getting verbally assaulted or worse, all you need to do is text 87-77-77 to report the incident.

16. Please, hold on.

Safety first, kids. If you’re on a transit vehicle, hold on to a handrail so you don’t fly into a fellow passenger.

17. Take off your backpack. We repeat, take off your backpack.

Remember when Seth Rogen was making announcements for TransLink? He reminded transit riders to take their bags off, give up their seats, and more.

Rogen’s advice has not been kept in the hearts and minds of Vancouver transit riders because this is a rule that no one follows.

Not only does taking your bag off allow more people to get in a crowded vehicle, but it also prevents significant frustration from occurring in your fellow passenger.

Your backpack takes up physical space for those who don’t realize it.

Take. Your. Backpack. Off.

18. Move to the back of the bus.

Keeping your backpack on might be why someone gets stranded at a bus stop. Another reason that might happen is that passengers aren’t moving to the back of the bus. In many cases, drivers tend not to encourage passengers to do it, so take matters into your hands for the sake of others and move to the back of the bus.

19. In the immortal words of Bonnie Henry, be kind.

Whether it’s communicating with your fellow passengers with an “excuse me” or just thanking a driver when you get off a bus, we can all use more kindness in transit.

General etiquette on vehicles and stations

20. Mind your hygiene.

We’ve all been there, forced to sit beside someone with bad BO. Sometimes, it’s a matter of circumstance, but if you can afford deodorant, buy some, and wear it.

21. Don’t mind your hygiene in transit.

Have you ever seen someone cutting their nails on the bus? We have.

22. Don’t litter.

It shouldn’t need to be said, but we often see people littering on transit vehicles and in stations. Just don’t!

23. Don’t vandalize property.

Not only is this a crime, but it makes transit an uglier experience for people who use it daily.

What sort of failure in Vancouver transit etiquette boils your blood the most? Let us know in the comments.