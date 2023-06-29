The limited, weekend and holiday-only 900 Bike Bus service between SkyTrain Bridgeport Station and BC Ferries’ Tswwassen Ferry Terminal will make a return in Summer 2023 for its second operating season.

The No. 900 route will operate on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays between June 30 and September 3, 2023, following the same route and stops as the regular No. 620 service. There are exceptions for its stops at Bridgeport Station and Ladner bus exchange, where there are separate loading and unloading bays for this route.

It will run hourly in both directions from 8 am to 11 pm, aligned with BC Ferries’ schedule to Swartz Bay (Victoria), with onboard space for nine bicycles, including seven bicycles inside the bus.

The interior space for bikes is made possible by removing passenger seats, but a total of 17 seats remain at the back of each bus, behind the back door to the rear. Four buses have been reconfigured for this service, with only up to two used for service at any given time, and the remaining two used as spares.

Due to safety reasons, all passengers must be seated; there is no standing capacity on this bus.

Children’s or BMX bikes are not permitted for the interior bike racks as they will not fit, and these buses are no longer capable of accommodating wheelchairs or other mobility devices. Some e-bikes will be permitted, which depends on the size, and necessitates passengers to detach the battery. E-scooters are not permitted as they also do not fit onto the bike racks.

TransLink’s 900 Bike Bus supplements the provincial government’s free shuttle bus for cyclists going across the George Massey Tunnel, as cyclists are not permitted to travel on Highway 99 for safety reasons. The provincial shuttle runs about every 30 minutes during its daily operating hours.

The No. 900 is intended to provide more room for cyclists to reach the ferry terminal via public transit.

In late September 2022, TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn deemed the inaugural season of the No. 900 to be a success. It recorded a ridership of 3,089 passengers with 1,323 bikes throughout its operating season in Summer 2023, and its top weekend was Canada Day with 172 bikes carried.