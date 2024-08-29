Major traffic slowdown on Port Mann Bridge after trailer tips over  

People heading into Surrey via Port Mann Bridge are facing major delays after a semi truck’s attached trailer seems to have fallen over.

The BC Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure shared an X post Thursday afternoon to inform drivers a vehicle incident at the west end of the bridge is impacting traffic.

Eastbound lanes were closed but have since reopened partially. The right lane remains blocked as of 2:30 pm.

Drivers travelling from Coquitlam across the bridge can expect delays until further notice.

According to one person in the area, the slowdown starts “as early as Gaglardi.”

Photos the ministry shared online show the tipped-over trailer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.