Rundown Vancouver home beside poultry plant sells for quite the sum

Aug 29 2024, 8:22 pm
Google Maps

A Vancouver home that’s located next to a poultry plant has sold well above its assessed value despite its apparent condition.

The listing for the home, located at 526 East Cordova Street, says it has been renovated and is the “perfect property for holding and move-in.”

It sold earlier this week for $1,322,000, which may not seem like much relative to Vancouver home prices, but the home was only assessed at $858,100, a sharp decline from last year’s assessed value of $1,063,100.

It has also garnered some attention online, and some don’t necessarily agree that it’s the perfect property.

According to Zealty, it was previously sold in 2022 for $1,088,000. It has been listed three times since then before finally selling for $1,322,000.

According to the BC Assessment, this property is over 100 years old and was built in 1910.

vancouver home

Panda Luxury Homes

The listing from Panda Luxury Homes features just this one photo of the property, a picture from the kitchen, which some have also criticized.

If you’ve ever strolled through this area of East Vancouver, you likely know that being even remotely close to a poultry plant can be quite unpleasant, with some of the most fowl smells you can imagine.

Considering the relatively cheap nature of this home, would you have purchased it for that price considering the conditions and location?

