Expect traffic chaos in downtown Vancouver this afternoon

When Vancouver gets as wet and soggy as it has been the past couple of days, traffic tends to slow to a crawl, and this afternoon downtown, we could be in store for some traffic chaos.

At noon on Friday, the BC Nurses Union (BCNU) is planning to stage another rally in downtown Vancouver, and it’s warning the public that there will be traffic disruptions from around 12 pm to 12:30 pm.

The rally is to “raise awareness about the ongoing healthcare crisis in this province.”

Regarding where your commute may be affected, today’s rally is starting at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Georgia Street. From there, Vancouver Police officers will be escorting the contingency of nurses down Burrard Street, east on Robson Street and north on Hornby Street before the rally parks at the Vancouver Art Gallery’s north plaza.

The BCNU recently staged a similar rally almost exactly one month ago, on October 5, in hopes of raising awareness for poor working conditions at BC hospitals, including safe staffing and understaffing.

The #BCNursesUnion believes health care should be a non-partisan issue. Our elected council met @BCGreens, @bcliberals & @bcndp MLAs this week in Victoria. Lots of discussion around improved working conditions for nurses to protect patient care. #bcpoli #MakeHealthCareBetter pic.twitter.com/4q20Sxn00C — BC Nurses’ Union (@BCNursesUnion) October 20, 2022

“The system is under extraordinary pressure, and it is patients, nurses and healthcare workers who are paying the price,” BCNU President Aman Grewal said at the time.

Driving in the rain in Vancouver can be miserable on the best of days, so plan accordingly to avoid traffic chaos this afternoon.