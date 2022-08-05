EventsVentureEntrepreneursTechJobsDH Community Partnership

Technology giants and industry leaders from around the world are coming to Vancouver next week to attend a conference hosted by a global community of over 100,000 entrepreneurs and innovators.

Traction Conference makes its highly-anticipated return to an in-person event on August 10 and 11 at JW Marriott Parq.

The conference is perfect for business owners and entrepreneurs looking to grow revenue and business and features a slew of tech giants and business heavyweights from some of the fastest-growing companies in the world like Atlassian, Twilio, Shopify, Zapier, Intercom, and more.

Attendees have the opportunity to network and get on a first-name basis with Fortune 500 leaders, high-growth startup founders, and leading investors at exclusive events during Traction Conference.

They will also learn tactical contention in a variety of subjects over the two days, including how to:

  • Build a brand and product that everyone loves & talks about
  • Pick the right marketing & distribution channels
  • Convert visitors to recurring users & paying customers
  • Prepare to scale, exit, or IPO in the most effective manner
  • Raise money from top-tier VCs
The lineup of speakers coming to Traction includes leaders from multi-billion dollar companies, including:

  • Anu Bharadwaj, COO, Atlassian
  • Oji Udezue, Head of Product, Twitter
  • Jeff Titterton, COO, Zendesk
  • Stacey Epstein, CMO, Freshworks
  • Melissa Rosenthal, CCO, ClickUp
  • Karl Sun, CEO, Lucid
  • Anna Griffin, CMO, Intercom
The first day features tactical sessions on Product and Growth, while the second day showcases Founders and C-suite sharing the strategies they used to scale their companies to the top of their industries.

Tickets for the conference are available online, plus you can register with code DH50 and save $500. Don’t miss this opportunity to supercharge your business.

Traction Conference 2022

When: August 10 and 11, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: JW Marriot Parq Vancouver – 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Available online, register with code DH50 and save $500

Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of the 2022 Traction Conference 

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
