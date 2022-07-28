13 companies hiring over 131 positions in Vancouver this August

With each new month comes a whole slew of new opportunities for job seekers. In Vancouver, hiring never stops. This August, there are so many companies that are looking for the right fit for their teams.
Whether you’re curious about the current job market or just looking for an office with air conditioning this summer, now’s the perfect time to polish your resume.
Companies hiring in Vancouver
1. Givex
- Who: Givex is an end-to-end customer engagement solution that provides POS, gift card, and loyalty solutions to Canada’s restaurant industry.
- Jobs: Givex is currently hiring a Digital Marketing Manager.
- Perks: You’ll get to work in a high-energy open office environment, right downtown when restrictions lift, with a fast-growing, global technology company. Givex offers long-term career growth with promotions from within the company and the opportunity to relocate internationally.
- More: You can learn more about Givex and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.
2. Lighthouse Labs
- Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Its mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered.
- Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Data Engineer, Admissions Coordinator, Career Services Coordinator, Manager, Employer Relations, Mentor (Web Development), Cyber Security Lead Instructor, Data Science Instructors, Project Coordinator, Project Manager, Learning Experience Designer, Data Transformation Manager, Lead Ruby on Rails Developer, Account Manager – Government, Content Writer, Graphic and Web Designer, and a Product Marketing Manager, and a to join their clan of gritty, ambitious and quirky humans.
- Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.
- More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on their careers page.
3. Canada Drives
- Who: One of Canada’s fastest-growing companies, online car purchasing and delivery platform Canada Drives allows customers to find and choose their vehicle, pay in full or finance, sign all documents, and have their vehicle delivered to their doorstep, as quickly as the same day.
- Jobs: Current openings include, Senior Machine Learning Engineer, Administrative Assistant (Remote), Credit Analyst, Customer Relations Service Advisor, Graphic Designer, UX/UI Designer (Remote), Assistant Controller, Communications Manager, Digital Marketing Specialist, Ecommerce Marketing Specialist, Marketing Director (eCommerce), Senior Search Engine Marketing Specialist, Senior SEO Manager (Remote), Automotive Inventory Photo Editor, Office Administrator, Talent Acquisition Coordinator (Remote), Automotive Buyer, Dealer Sales Representative, Inbound Sales Representative, Engineering Manager – Backend, Engineering Manager – Frontend, Engineering Manager – Salesforce, Facilities Manager, Lead Backend Engineer, Lead Engineer – DevSecOps (Remote), Lead Frontend Engineer, Lead Salesforce Engineer and more.
- Perks: Employees enjoy full MSP & benefits, a fully stocked kitchen, subsidized transit pass, and monthly team events.
- More: Check out Canada Drives’ job board for current opportunities.
4. McArthurGlen Vancouver
- Who: McArthurGlen Vancouver is a luxury designer outlet from McArthurGlen Group, a developer and manager of designer outlets. Founded in Europe by the Kaempfer Partners in 1993, the pioneer of designer outlet retailing in Europe, McArthurGlen has since developed 700,000 sq m of retail space. The company currently manages 26 designer outlets in 10 countries: Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the UK delivering total portfolio revenues of over 4.5 billion euros a year. The centres are home to the most sought-after luxury and premium brands and offer over 90 million fashion-loving customers year-round savings in vibrant, open-air shopping environments.
- Jobs: McArthurGlen Vancouver is hiring for Brand Ambassador – Polo, Sales Support – Polo, Store Attendant – The Cosmetics Company, Key Holder – Sandro, Chocolate Advisor – Lindtt, Key Holder – Lindtt, Key Holder – Maje, Sales Associate – Maje, Sales Associate – Furla, Sales Associate – Moose Knuckles, Stylists (Sales Associate) – Banana Republic, Key Holder – Zwilling, Sales Associate – Zwilling, Sales Associate – Ports, Assistant Manager – The Body Shop, Assistant Manager – Boss, Floor Supervisor – Vans, Full Time Selling Associate – Harry Rosen, Part Time Selling Associate – Harry Rosen, and Marketing Coordinator.
- Perks: For retail jobs, perks are dependent on those brands. For McArthurGlen Vancouver, perks include private medical insurance, life insurance, pension plan, personal fitness allowance, performance-related bonus, sick pay, professional development, car allowance packages (depending on position), and more.
- More: To learn more about McArthurGlen Vancouver’s open positions, visit the career page.
5. Diligent
- Who: Diligent is the leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) SaaS company, serving one million users from over 25,000 customers around the world. Its innovative technology gives leaders a connected view of governance, risk, compliance, and ESG across their organizations, sparking the insights they need to make better decisions and lead with purpose.
- Jobs: Technical Support Specialist – French, Technical Support Specialist – Spanish, Talent Acquisition Specialist Operations Associate, Field Marketing Manager, Localization Engineer, Product Designer – Automation, Sales Development Representative, Principal Software Engineer, Senior Software Engineer, and more.
- Perks: Employees enjoy industry-leading extended health benefits and competitive salaries, paid days off to volunteer in their community, relocation opportunities to Diligent’s international offices, and other perks to keep their minds and bodies healthy. Diligent prides itself on offering employees endless growth and mentorship opportunities at all levels, from professional development to job shadowing, to make their career goals happen.
- More: You can learn more about Diligent openings on their careers page.
6. Float
- Who: Float is one of Canada’s fastest-growing fintech companies. Float offers Visa-issued cards that integrate directly with a company bank account, meaning no personal guarantees by CEOs or out-of-pocket spending by employees needed. The platform also offers intuitive software that streamlines backend paperwork and full control over how spend is distributed between employees and teams, helping companies manage and grow how they want.
- Jobs: Float is hiring for Product Manager, Accounting (Remote), Product Designer, Growth (Remote), Senior Backend Engineer (Remote), and additional positions.
- Perks: Members of the Float team enjoy competitive compensation and benefits, education & learning stipend for personal growth and development, flexible vacation time, work from home stipend to help you succeed in a remote environment, and being a part of a young, vibrant, and entrepreneurial team.
- More: To learn more about Float’s open positions, visit Float’s career page.
7. Humi
- Who: Humi is Canada’s leading HR, Payroll, and Benefits solution for rapidly scaling small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Canada. A company filled with builders and boundary-pushers, Humi is focused on building the tools to help Canadian organizations foster their greatest asset: their employees. Before Humi, there was no truly unified solution that tied together the intricacies of HR for SMBs.
- Jobs: Product Manager – Benefits & Integration, Full Stack Developer, PHP, Senior Mobile Software Engineer, Associate, Implementation Experience, Director of Sales, and additional positions.
- Perks: Our newest perk features long(er) weekends, every weekend. All operations close at 1 pm on Fridays! We’re a remote-first company that offers equity ownership for all full-time employees, virtual onboarding and social events, and a competitive employee benefits package. Humi takes the mental health and wellness of Humigos seriously and offers extended employee and family assistance program (EFAP) services through its partnership with InkBlot Therapy.
- More: To learn more about Humi and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.
8. Knak
- Who: Knak, the world’s first codeless email and landing page creation platform, started with a simple idea: making life easier for marketers. Built by marketers and designed for everyone, Knak exists to lead the fight for creativity in marketing. The platform allows users to create beautiful on-brand emails and landing pages in minutes – no coding required. Knak is platform agnostic, meaning emails are fully responsive, render flawlessly across browsers, and sync seamlessly with marketing automation platforms. Knak also works with the top marketing automation platforms in the market, including Adobe Marketo Engage, Eloqua, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Pardot, Adobe Campaign, and more. Knak gives you back complete creative control.
- Jobs: Knak is currently hiring for Customer Success Manager, Customer Support Specialist, Content Marketing Manager, Demand Generation Manager, Graphic Design Lead, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Principal Product Designer, Product Data Analyst, Product Manager, and Solutions Engineer. All open positions are available remote or hybrid, based on candidate preference. Knak is always looking for amazing individuals who will help raise talent and can add to the carefully crafted culture. Let Knak know why you’d be a great addition here.
- Perks: Knak knows there is more to life than work, doing everything they can to make sure employees are happy and healthy, both inside the office and out. Perks and benefits that come along with working at Knak include; minimum 3 weeks vacation, 7 days of life leave, half day on Fridays in the summer, $1,000 home office credit, equity in the company, staff beach vacations, $5,000 yearly professional development budget, low-tech Monday mornings, comprehensive health coverage from day one, remote-friendly culture and so much more.
- More: To learn more about Knak’s open positions, visit their website.
9. Vancouver Art Gallery
- Who: Founded in 1931, the Vancouver Art Gallery is recognized as one of North America’s most innovative visual arts institutions. The Gallery’s ground-breaking exhibitions, extensive public programs, and emphasis on advancing scholarship all focus on historical and contemporary art from British Columbia and around the world. The Association operates a museum located in downtown Vancouver on the unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səl̓ilwətaɁɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) nations.
- Jobs: Current openings include Director of Business Development, Curatorial Assistant – Exhibitions, Accounts Payable Administrator, Design Production Technician (Mat Leave), Director of Strategic Communication and Branding, and Director of People and Culture.
- Perks: Employees will receive extended health and dental insurance, 20 days of vacations, monthly days off in lieu, and unlimited access to the Gallery including private tours of the exhibitions from curators and more.
- More: You can learn more about the Vancouver Art Gallery and its open positions, visit the career page.
10. Plenty of Fish
- Who: Founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2003, Plenty of Fish is one of the early pioneers in the online dating industry, with one of the largest and most diverse communities of singles. It is one of the top revenue-driving brands in the Match Group (comprised of Tinder, OkCupid, Hinge, and Match.com). The team at Plenty of Fish loves what they do and they have the ability to profoundly impact millions of people’s lives every single day! Recently named one of BC’s Top Employers, Plenty of Fish is a great place to build friendships, grow your career and collaborate with top talent.
- Jobs: Our growing team is currently hiring: DevOps Engineer, Network Engineer, QA Analyst, Senior Android Engineer, Senior Data Analyst, Senior Data Scientist/ML Engineer, Senior Product Designer, Senior UX/UI Designer
- Perks: Plenty of Fish offers competitive compensation packages including paying 100% of all benefit premiums, an annual bonus, Match Group equity (for select roles), employee stock purchase plan, generous vacation and flex days, maternity & parental leave top-up, fertility preservation benefits, RRSP matching, personal & professional development budget and professional development days, unlimited access to Udemy, Match Group-wide mentorship program, a global gift matching program, corporate ClassPass membership, health and wellness benefits and much more!
- More: You can learn more about careers at Plenty of Fish and the roles open roles here.
11. Pixieset
- Who: Over 600,000+ photographers use Pixieset’s suite of tools to run their business. Pixieset is a growing team that is passionate about crafting beautiful and simple software solutions for today’s modern photographers. What started off as a beautiful photo gallery, has since evolved into a platform that allows photographers to build a website and sell their services, send contracts and invoices, get paid, and deliver images easily all in the same place. Pixieset aims to be the all-in-one platform that helps photographers and creative professionals manage their business from end to end.
- Jobs: Pixieset is currently hiring for these remote roles in Canada: Director of Product, Senior Software Developers, Front End, Senior Software Developers, Full Stack, Senior Software Developer, Tech Lead, Software Developers, Full Stack, and a Talent Sourcer.
- Perks: 4 weeks of vacation to start, generous wellness and education stipends, home office budget, Macbook, and any tools you need to be successful, flexible work options, charitable donation matching, and more. Working at Pixieset means you get to collaborate with other talented individuals in an environment that is positive, supportive, challenges you to do your best and have fun while at it. Being fast-growing also means you will have plenty of opportunities for growth and work on projects that make a difference.
- More: To learn more about Pixieset’s open roles, please visit their careers page.
12. Onni Group
- Who: Onni Group is a one-stop-shop for real estate development! This diverse company has 13 departments responsible for the entire building life cycle. Everything from development, construction, property management, accounting, finance, as well as leasing, sales, marketing, and more. Onni Group has a passion for building world-class urban communities, quality design, innovation, and sustainability. The company yields exceptional communities and experiences where our customers live, work, and play. Onni Group’s growing portfolio across North America is opening the doors to many more amazing opportunities for career growth.
- Jobs: Flaggers, Labourers, Quality Assurance Administrator, Project Coordinator, Tenant Coordinator, Superintendent, Civil Project Manager, Construction Safety Officer, Assistant Finishing Superintendent, and more!
- Perks: Onni Group provides competitive salaries, a comprehensive benefits package, an annual education allowance of $1000.00, a wellness program, WFH flexibility, various employee discounts including Level Hotels & Furnished Suites (Vancouver, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Chicago), rooftop patio, and employees finish at 3:00 PM the Friday before a long weekend!
- More: Check out their jobs page for the most up-to-date openings.
13. Trulioo
- Who: Trulioo (Truly You) was founded in 2011 to help reduce fraud, mitigate risk, and increase trust and safety online. Trulioo provides real-time verification of 5 billion consumers and 330 million business entities worldwide — all through a single API integration. Its clients include some of the world’s most prominent tech companies, banks, crypto platforms, payment processors, and money transfer companies, along with major online marketplaces, financial institutions, and gaming companies. Its mission matters — for billions of people everywhere. Trulioo truly believes that everyone is someone, and invites you to join its mission and celebrate the positive change the company is making in the world.
- Jobs: Truiloo is hiring for more than 20 positions, including, Graphic Designer, Content Marketing – Copywriter, Marketing Automation Specialist, Front End Engineer, Senior Project Manager, and Senior Manager, Competitive Intelligence.
- Perks: Trulioo offers competitive compensation along with great extended health and dental benefits, a Health & Wellness Spending Account, and RRSP matching. Learning opportunities include our Education, Training & Certification Policy, and professional development programs. The company hosts various sports and wellness activities, social events, birthday celebrations, lunch and learns, and encourages friendly (but often competitive!) games of ping-pong and foosball. The Vancouver offices have spectacular waterfront views and are next to some of the city’s best restaurants. The offices are conveniently located within walking distance of transit, and employees have access to gym facilities and free bike lockers. Trulioo values its employees and has created a flexible and friendly work environment where everyone can succeed and grow with the company!
- More: Trulioo is proud to be an equal opportunity employer and its commitment to inclusion across race, gender, age, religion, identity, and experience connects the company with the customers and communities it serves, attracting top talent and passionate changemakers across the globe. For more information visit: www.trulioo.com/company/
careers