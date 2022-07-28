13 companies hiring over 131 positions in Vancouver this August

With each new month comes a whole slew of new opportunities for job seekers. In Vancouver, hiring never stops. This August, there are so many companies that are looking for the right fit for their teams.

Whether you’re curious about the current job market or just looking for an office with air conditioning this summer, now’s the perfect time to polish your resume.

Companies hiring in Vancouver

Who : Givex is an end-to-end customer engagement solution that provides POS, gift card, and loyalty solutions to Canada’s restaurant industry.

: Givex is an end-to-end customer engagement solution that provides POS, gift card, and loyalty solutions to Canada’s restaurant industry. Jobs: Givex is currently hiring a Digital Marketing Manager.

Givex is currently hiring a Digital Marketing Manager. Perks: You’ll get to work in a high-energy open office environment, right downtown when restrictions lift, with a fast-growing, global technology company. Givex offers long-term career growth with promotions from within the company and the opportunity to relocate internationally.

You’ll get to work in a high-energy open office environment, right downtown when restrictions lift, with a fast-growing, global technology company. Givex offers long-term career growth with promotions from within the company and the opportunity to relocate internationally. More: You can learn more about Givex and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.

4. McArthurGlen Vancouver

Who: Float is one of Canada’s fastest-growing fintech companies. Float offers Visa-issued cards that integrate directly with a company bank account, meaning no personal guarantees by CEOs or out-of-pocket spending by employees needed. The platform also offers intuitive software that streamlines backend paperwork and full control over how spend is distributed between employees and teams, helping companies manage and grow how they want.

Float is one of Canada’s fastest-growing fintech companies. Float offers Visa-issued cards that integrate directly with a company bank account, meaning no personal guarantees by CEOs or out-of-pocket spending by employees needed. The platform also offers intuitive software that streamlines backend paperwork and full control over how spend is distributed between employees and teams, helping companies manage and grow how they want. Jobs: Float is hiring for Product Manager, Accounting (Remote), Product Designer, Growth (Remote), Senior Backend Engineer (Remote), and additional positions.

Float is hiring for Product Manager, Accounting (Remote), Product Designer, Growth (Remote), Senior Backend Engineer (Remote), and additional positions. Perks: Members of the Float team enjoy competitive compensation and benefits, education & learning stipend for personal growth and development, flexible vacation time, work from home stipend to help you succeed in a remote environment, and being a part of a young, vibrant, and entrepreneurial team.

Members of the Float team enjoy competitive compensation and benefits, education & learning stipend for personal growth and development, flexible vacation time, work from home stipend to help you succeed in a remote environment, and being a part of a young, vibrant, and entrepreneurial team. More: To learn more about Float’s open positions, visit Float’s career page.

Who: Humi is Canada’s leading HR, Payroll, and Benefits solution for rapidly scaling small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Canada. A company filled with builders and boundary-pushers, Humi is focused on building the tools to help Canadian organizations foster their greatest asset: their employees. Before Humi, there was no truly unified solution that tied together the intricacies of HR for SMBs.

Humi is Canada’s leading HR, Payroll, and Benefits solution for rapidly scaling small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Canada. A company filled with builders and boundary-pushers, Humi is focused on building the tools to help Canadian organizations foster their greatest asset: their employees. Before Humi, there was no truly unified solution that tied together the intricacies of HR for SMBs. Jobs: Product Manager – Benefits & Integration, Full Stack Developer, PHP, Senior Mobile Software Engineer, Associate, Implementation Experience, Director of Sales, and additional positions.

Product Manager – Benefits & Integration, Full Stack Developer, PHP, Senior Mobile Software Engineer, Associate, Implementation Experience, Director of Sales, and additional positions. Perks: Our newest perk features long(er) weekends, every weekend. All operations close at 1 pm on Fridays! We’re a remote-first company that offers equity ownership for all full-time employees, virtual onboarding and social events, and a competitive employee benefits package. Humi takes the mental health and wellness of Humigos seriously and offers extended employee and family assistance program (EFAP) services through its partnership with InkBlot Therapy.

Our newest perk features long(er) weekends, every weekend. All operations close at 1 pm on Fridays! We’re a remote-first company that offers equity ownership for all full-time employees, virtual onboarding and social events, and a competitive employee benefits package. Humi takes the mental health and wellness of Humigos seriously and offers extended employee and family assistance program (EFAP) services through its partnership with InkBlot Therapy. More: To learn more about Humi and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.

8. Knak

Who: Founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2003, Plenty of Fish is one of the early pioneers in the online dating industry, with one of the largest and most diverse communities of singles. It is one of the top revenue-driving brands in the Match Group (comprised of Tinder, OkCupid , Hinge, and Match.com). The team at Plenty of Fish loves what they do and they have the ability to profoundly impact millions of people’s lives every single day! Recently named one of BC’s Top Employers, Plenty of Fish is a great place to build friendships, grow your career and collaborate with top talent.

Founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2003, Plenty of Fish is one of the early pioneers in the online dating industry, with one of the largest and most diverse communities of singles. It is one of the top revenue-driving brands in the Match Group (comprised of Tinder, , Hinge, and Match.com). The team at Plenty of Fish loves what they do and they have the ability to profoundly impact millions of people’s lives every single day! Recently named one of BC’s Top Employers, Plenty of Fish is a great place to build friendships, grow your career and collaborate with top talent. Jobs: Our growing team is currently hiring: DevOps Engineer, Network Engineer, QA Analyst, Senior Android Engineer, Senior Data Analyst, Senior Data Scientist/ML Engineer, Senior Product Designer, Senior UX/UI Designer

Our growing team is currently hiring: DevOps Engineer, Network Engineer, QA Analyst, Senior Android Engineer, Senior Data Analyst, Senior Data Scientist/ML Engineer, Senior Product Designer, Senior UX/UI Designer Perks: Plenty of Fish offers competitive compensation packages including paying 100% of all benefit premiums, an annual bonus, Match Group equity (for select roles), employee stock purchase plan, generous vacation and flex days, maternity & parental leave top-up, fertility preservation benefits, RRSP matching, personal & professional development budget and professional development days, unlimited access to Udemy, Match Group-wide mentorship program, a global gift matching program , corporate ClassPass membership, health and wellness benefits and much more!

Plenty of Fish offers competitive compensation packages including paying 100% of all benefit premiums, an annual bonus, Match Group equity (for select roles), employee stock purchase plan, generous vacation and flex days, maternity & parental leave top-up, fertility preservation benefits, matching, personal & professional development budget and professional development days, unlimited access to Udemy, Match Group-wide mentorship program, a global gift matching , corporate membership, health and wellness benefits and much more! More: You can learn more about careers at Plenty of Fish and the roles open roles here.

Who: Over 600,000+ photographers use Pixieset’s suite of tools to run their business. Pixieset is a growing team that is passionate about crafting beautiful and simple software solutions for today’s modern photographers. What started off as a beautiful photo gallery, has since evolved into a platform that allows photographers to build a website and sell their services, send contracts and invoices, get paid, and deliver images easily all in the same place. Pixieset aims to be the all-in-one platform that helps photographers and creative professionals manage their business from end to end.

Over 600,000+ photographers use Pixieset’s suite of tools to run their business. Pixieset is a growing team that is passionate about crafting beautiful and simple software solutions for today’s modern photographers. What started off as a beautiful photo gallery, has since evolved into a platform that allows photographers to build a website and sell their services, send contracts and invoices, get paid, and deliver images easily all in the same place. Pixieset aims to be the all-in-one platform that helps photographers and creative professionals manage their business from end to end. Jobs: Pixieset is currently hiring for these remote roles in Canada: Director of Product, Senior Software Developers, Front End, Senior Software Developers, Full Stack, Senior Software Developer, Tech Lead, Software Developers, Full Stack, and a Talent Sourcer.

Pixieset is currently hiring for these remote roles in Canada: Director of Product, Senior Software Developers, Front End, Senior Software Developers, Full Stack, Senior Software Developer, Tech Lead, Software Developers, Full Stack, and a Talent Sourcer. Perks: 4 weeks of vacation to start, generous wellness and education stipends, home office budget, Macbook, and any tools you need to be successful, flexible work options, charitable donation matching, and more. Working at Pixieset means you get to collaborate with other talented individuals in an environment that is positive, supportive, challenges you to do your best and have fun while at it. Being fast-growing also means you will have plenty of opportunities for growth and work on projects that make a difference.

4 weeks of vacation to start, generous wellness and education stipends, home office budget, Macbook, and any tools you need to be successful, flexible work options, charitable donation matching, and more. Working at Pixieset means you get to collaborate with other talented individuals in an environment that is positive, supportive, challenges you to do your best and have fun while at it. Being fast-growing also means you will have plenty of opportunities for growth and work on projects that make a difference. More: To learn more about Pixieset’s open roles, please visit their careers page.