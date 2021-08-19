Massive bike race to take over Metrotown mall parking lot this Sunday

The inaugural Tour de Concord Race will be held on the surface parking lot of Metropolis at Metrotown mall this Sunday, August 22, 2021.

As part of the Cycling BC calendar of races, elite cycling athletes will make 40 laps around an 800-metre-long closed circuit that winds through the parking lot and a portion of Kingsway and Nelson Avenue. The event is similar to other annual local races such as Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix and Tour de White Rock.

The start/finish line will be located outside the former Sears building, which is now a presentation centre for Concord Pacific, the title sponsor and organizer of the event.

The event site is at the northeast corner of the mall — the future location of the Concord Metrotown mixed-use development, which includes Metro Vancouver’s future tallest tower and the world’s largest condominium bike amenity space.

The event, spanning the entire afternoon, includes a Junior Race, Women’s Pro Race, and Men’s Pro Race. There will also be outdoor activities and programming for families and their children, such as a kids helmet decoration tent, DJ entertainment, and complimentary bike tune-up services.

Although the event is free to attend, all spectators are required to register online at Eventbrite to ensure capacity can be tracked for health safety reasons. Free registration also comes with access to free food and drinks.

As of the time of writing, organizers say over 1,500 people have registered to attend.

When: Sunday, August 22, 2021

Time: 1 pm to 6 pm (1:20 pm Junior Race; 2:55 pm Opening Ceremony; 3:15 pm Women’s Pro Race; 4:20 pm Men’s Pro Race; 5:30 pm Awards Ceremony)

Where: Burnaby Concord Sales Centre at Metropolis at Metrotown — 4750 Kingsway, Burnaby

Cost: Free; register online at Eventbrite