Toronto Raptors sign second-round pick Christian Koloko to multi-year deal

The Toronto Raptors have announced the signing of second-round pick Christian Koloko to a multi-year deal.

While it’s team policy not to disclose financial terms, a tweet from Sportsnets’ Blake Murphy says it’s a three-year deal, with the first year valued at $1.5 million.

The Raptors used a remaining chunk of their mid-level to sign Koloko to a 3-year deal, per a source. Koloko will get $1.5M this year and his minimum in years two and three. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) August 26, 2022

The 7’1″, 230-pound centre put up decent numbers during his three seasons at the University of Arizona, averaging 7.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 17.9 minutes in 91 games, starting 56.

In the 2022 2K23 Summer League, Koloko started in all five games and averaged 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, a team-high 2.2 blocks, 1.8 steals and 22 minutes.

He was also named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player and was an All-Pac-12 First-Time selection. According to a statement from the Raptors, Koloko became the first player in conference history to be named Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player in one season.

Koloko tied Arizona’s single-season record with 102 total blocks, making it sound like the Raptors may potentially have a new defensive threat in their arsenal.

A native of Cameroon, Koloko hails from the same hometown as new teammate Pascal Siakam.