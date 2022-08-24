Draymond Green rips into Raptors rookie at summer scrimmage

Death, taxes, and Draymond Green speaking his mind.

During his time in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors, he’s spent 10 seasons being as known for his mouth as his high-level defence. A current analyst on TNT as well as the host of a self-titled podcast, Green has emerged as the league’s pre-eminent heel, never shying away from giving his opinion.

But as much as Green makes headlines with what he’s saying, clearly, it’s been working.

He’s coming off his fourth NBA championship with the Warriors, while also making four All-Star Games.

Along with several members of the Toronto Raptors, Green was one of the players taking part in a set of summer scrimmages organized by renowned coach Rico Hines. Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet were both in attendance, but it was undrafted free agent rookie Gabe Brown Jr. that caught Green’s eye: and not in a good way.

Green ripped into Brown for a perceived lack of effort.

“Gabe, I just beat you in all these sprints. And it’s my first time on the court up and down,” Green said. “You trying to make a team. How you gonna make it if Pascal Siakam is out-running you? If Fred VanVleet is outrunning you?”

It didn’t stop there.

“We can talk IQ all we want. But at the end of the day, motherf*ckers got to play a role in the NBA. There’s two motherfuckers on a team that can do what they want to do. And 13 other motherf*ckers, they’ve got to play a role… you’re gonna either master your role or you’re gonna get the f*ck out.”

It’s maybe a bit harsh, but it’s true. As a non-guaranteed Exhibit contract, Brown has no certainty that he’ll even see NBA playing time this season, as he still has to crack the team out of training camp.

Green knows Brown’s route well too: both are alumni from Michigan State University. If Brown does end up cracking the roster, well, he’ll probably never forget the advice Draymond Green gave him.