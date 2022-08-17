Raptors release upcoming regular-season schedule

The Toronto Raptors schedule has officially been released for the 2022-23 season.

The Raptors kick off their schedule with a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, with whom they’ve formed a mini-rivalry once again following the “LeBronto” years.

Cleveland’s Evan Mobley and Toronto’s Scottie Barnes were among the headliners for last year’s impressive rookie class, as the two were taken third and fourth in the 2021 draft, respectively.

That game is slated for October 19 at Scotiabank Arena, with tipoff set for 4:30 pm PT/ 7:30 pm ET.

The Raptors are coming off a 48-win season in which they fell to the Philadelphia 76ers in six games in the first round of the playoffs.

However, it was quite the year for Toronto, with Barnes winning the NBA Rookie of the Year Award, Fred VanVleet making his first All-Star game, and Pascal Siakam being named to the All-NBA third team at season’s end.

Toronto will host the defending champion Golden State Warriors on December 18, the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers on December 7, and invite two-time defending NBA MVP Nikola Jokic to town with the Denver Nuggets on March 14. Of course, they’ll also have plenty of clashes against the stars of the Eastern Conference, with four games against Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Miami each.

Toronto’s full schedule is below:

As you may notice, the schedule also has several mini-series, where the Raptors play the same opponent multiple times in a row in the same city, happening with all of Miami, Orlando, Washington, Philadelphia, Charlotte, and Boston throughout the year.