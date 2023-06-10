Toronto Raptors set to hire Darko Rajakovic as their head coach: report

The Toronto Raptors have found their man.

As per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Raptors are finalizing a deal that make Darko Rajakovic their new head coach.

Rajakovic has served as an assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies since September of 2020 and has also spent time in an assistant role with both the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder. The 44-year-old Siberian will become just the second-ever European-born head coach in NBA history, with the other being former Suns head coach Igor Kokoskov.

Rajakovic had competition to land this role, as the Raptors were believed to have been seriously considering Golden State’s Kenny Atkinson and Milwaukee’s Charles Lee. A big part of the reason for choosing Rajakovic is that they believe he is not only capable of winning with the veterans they currently have on their roster, but would also be the right fit if they choose to enter into a rebuild.

Rajakovic joins a Raptors team who finds themselves in an odd spot after a disappointing season. After putting up a mediocre 41-41 record, the Raptors were eliminated in the play-in tournament by the Chicago Bulls. That loss had a significant impact on the franchise, as it resulted in the firing of Nick Nurse. Nurses’ firing may not be the only big change that takes place, either.

Both Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. have options in their contracts this summer, and it is believed they will both look elsewhere to continue their playing careers. Their losses will create big holes in this lineup, as VanVleet’s 19.3 points per game were second on the Raptors this season, while Trent Jr.’s 17.4 were third.

