The Toronto Raptors could be losing Gary Trent Jr. this summer, but there’s perhaps at least one reason to feel confident in his chances of staying.

Earlier this week, Gary Trent Sr. — a former Raptor himself and the father of the 24-year-old guard — shared a series of videos on his Instagram page of Trent working out at the Raptors’ OVO Athletic Centre.

Après les lancers hier, c'est les shoots du logo aujourd'hui pour Gary Trent Jr. 🎯 Toujours à Toronto 👀 pic.twitter.com/VL969SHnWA — Scary Gary 🇫🇷 (@ScaryGaryFr) May 30, 2023

Trent Jr. has one year left on his contract with the Raptors but has a player option and the option to hit free agency this summer, similar to teammate Fred VanVleet.

Gary Trent Jr. est au boulot avec son père comme tous les étés🔥 pic.twitter.com/ONyJO2Dp7q — Scary Gary 🇫🇷 (@ScaryGaryFr) May 29, 2023

Trent’s been a regular in the Raptors’ rotation since coming over in a 2021 trade but had a disappointing end to the 2022-23 campaign after missing a seven-game stretch in mid-March, playing just 17 minutes and putting up only two points in the Raptors’ play-in.

“The medical staff did everything they can to help me prepare to get ready,” Trent Jr. told reporters at the team’s end-of-season media availability last month. “No matter what’s going on out there, if I’m playing, five minutes, 17 minutes, 30 minutes, 40 minutes, I’ll go out there and try to help the team regardless of what it’s going to be.”

Trent Jr. played 69 of 70 games as a starter in the 2021-22 season but was delegated to the bench for long portions of the 2022-23 season, particularly after the Raptors acquired Jakob Poeltl. In total, he came off the bench in 23 of 67 games he appeared in, including the play-in finale.

Trent appeared at least open to returning to Toronto this summer, with the recent video only increasing that speculation.

“I’ll sit down and talk to my team, and we’ll go in and see how everything plays out,” Trent Jr. added last month about where his head is at heading into free agency. “We know it’s a business. I love Toronto. Spent a great time here so far. It’s got good restaurants, [a] good city, a great place to be.”