Paul George is the latest NBA star to praise Raptors' Scottie Barnes

You can add Paul George to the list of NBA players singing the praise of Toronto Raptors’ rising star Scottie Barnes.

On the latest episode of his “Podcast P” show, George spoke to 2022-23 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. about several different topics, including each of their favourite defensive talents around the NBA.

When asked about who was “not getting acknowledged” and “slept on” around the NBA for their defensive skills, George selected Barnes along with New Orleans’ Herb Jones as his two picks.

“I think [Barnes and Jones] will be future Defensive Players of the Year,” George said. “For sure they’ll be first-team All-Defense.”

“Those are great picks. I think it’s special when you can guard and get shot blocks and steals. Scottie does a great [job],” Jackson added.

The 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year, Barnes has received praise from several stars in his two years in as a professional, including Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Maxey, and Ja Morant.

“Scottie is a special talent. It’s just, you know, finding your niche, finding your strong suits within the team, within the NBA style, play, and just locking in on that and becoming great,” Morant said in response to a question from Daily Hive earlier this year. “You just gotta have patience. I feel like most people don’t know what NBA players deal with day in and day out.”

But it hasn’t always been a linear growth path for Barnes, with Toronto stumbling to a 41-41 record this past season after putting up a surprising 48 wins in his rookie campaign.

“I think we should always remember that Scottie is 21 years old too. He’s a baby. I understand the concerns there was about last summer and I think when you come into the league and being pulled from different directions — it’s sometimes tough,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said at his end-of-season media availability earlier this year.

Barnes averaged 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 77 games this season with the Raptors, while picking up 83 steals and 61 blocks along the way.