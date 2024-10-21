Most of Raptors roster was born after year 2000

The Toronto Raptors are ready for opening night.

Two days before they begin the 2024-25 season, the Raptors have revealed their 18-player roster.

Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Jakob Poeltl are expected to lead the way for the Raptors this season.

The Raptors have a young team, with 10 of 18 players born in the 2000s.

Feel old yet?

Six rookies were named to the squad, including 2024 first-round picks Ja’Kobe Walter (born in 2004) and Jonathan Mogbo (2001), as well as Jamal Shead (2002), who was picked in the second round. Jamison Battle (2001), DJ Carton (2000), and Ulrich Chomche (2005) are all players on two-way contracts and have yet to play an NBA game.

Chomche, an 18-year-old centre from Cameroon drafted 57th overall by Memphis, is the youngest player on the team.

We still haven’t mentioned Gradey Dick (born in 2003), who is still just 20 years old and entering his second NBA season. Barnes (born in 2001) is entering his fourth NBA season at age 23.

Other players born on the 2000s include Barrett (2000) and Ochai Agbaji (2000).

They have just three players over the age of 30, in Garrett Temple (38), Kelly Olynyk (33), and Chris Boucher (31). Two new players have been welcomed to Toronto from other teams, including Bruno Fernando (Atlanta Hawks) and Davion Mitchell (Sacramento Kings).

Here’s their full roster, sorted by age:

Player Position HT WT Age Garrett Temple G-F 6-5 194 38 Kelly Olynyk F-C 7-0 245 33 Chris Boucher F 6-9 202 31 Jakob Poeltl C 7-0 253 29 Bruce Brown G-F 6-4 198 28 Bruno Fernando C 6-9 253 26 Davion Mitchell G 6-1 204 26 Immanuel Quickley G 6-3 194 25 Ochai Agbaji G 6-5 219 24 RJ Barrett G-F 6-7 218 24 DJ Carton* G 6-3 201 24 Jamison Battle* F 6-6 228 23 Scottie Barnes G-F 6-8 236 23 Jonathan Mogbo F 6-7 216 22 Jamal Shead G 6-0 198 22 Gradey Dick G-F 6-7 208 20 Ja’Kobe Walter G 6-4 204 20 Ulrich Chomche* C 6-11 231 18

The Raptors open their 30th NBA season on home court on Wednesday in Toronto against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

They’ll be looking to take positive steps forward under head coach Darko Rajaković. Last season saw the Raptors finish with a woeful 25-57 record, coupled with trades that signalled a rebuild.

They’re projected to finish with just 30 wins this season, which would be a step forward, but likely not good enough to make the playoffs.