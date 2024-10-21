Most of Raptors roster was born after year 2000
The Toronto Raptors are ready for opening night.
Two days before they begin the 2024-25 season, the Raptors have revealed their 18-player roster.
Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Jakob Poeltl are expected to lead the way for the Raptors this season.
The Raptors have a young team, with 10 of 18 players born in the 2000s.
Feel old yet?
Six rookies were named to the squad, including 2024 first-round picks Ja’Kobe Walter (born in 2004) and Jonathan Mogbo (2001), as well as Jamal Shead (2002), who was picked in the second round. Jamison Battle (2001), DJ Carton (2000), and Ulrich Chomche (2005) are all players on two-way contracts and have yet to play an NBA game.
Chomche, an 18-year-old centre from Cameroon drafted 57th overall by Memphis, is the youngest player on the team.
We still haven’t mentioned Gradey Dick (born in 2003), who is still just 20 years old and entering his second NBA season. Barnes (born in 2001) is entering his fourth NBA season at age 23.
Other players born on the 2000s include Barrett (2000) and Ochai Agbaji (2000).
They have just three players over the age of 30, in Garrett Temple (38), Kelly Olynyk (33), and Chris Boucher (31). Two new players have been welcomed to Toronto from other teams, including Bruno Fernando (Atlanta Hawks) and Davion Mitchell (Sacramento Kings).
Here’s their full roster, sorted by age:
|Player
|Position
|HT
|WT
|Age
|Garrett Temple
|G-F
|6-5
|194
|38
|Kelly Olynyk
|F-C
|7-0
|245
|33
|Chris Boucher
|F
|6-9
|202
|31
|Jakob Poeltl
|C
|7-0
|253
|29
|Bruce Brown
|G-F
|6-4
|198
|28
|Bruno Fernando
|C
|6-9
|253
|26
|Davion Mitchell
|G
|6-1
|204
|26
|Immanuel Quickley
|G
|6-3
|194
|25
|Ochai Agbaji
|G
|6-5
|219
|24
|RJ Barrett
|G-F
|6-7
|218
|24
|DJ Carton*
|G
|6-3
|201
|24
|Jamison Battle*
|F
|6-6
|228
|23
|Scottie Barnes
|G-F
|6-8
|236
|23
|Jonathan Mogbo
|F
|6-7
|216
|22
|Jamal Shead
|G
|6-0
|198
|22
|Gradey Dick
|G-F
|6-7
|208
|20
|Ja’Kobe Walter
|G
|6-4
|204
|20
|Ulrich Chomche*
|C
|6-11
|231
|18
The Raptors open their 30th NBA season on home court on Wednesday in Toronto against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
They’ll be looking to take positive steps forward under head coach Darko Rajaković. Last season saw the Raptors finish with a woeful 25-57 record, coupled with trades that signalled a rebuild.
They’re projected to finish with just 30 wins this season, which would be a step forward, but likely not good enough to make the playoffs.
- You might also like:
- NBA 2024-25 standings as predicted by oddsmakers