Raptors make draft-day trade with Sacramento Kings

The Toronto Raptors have made a trade on the second day of the NBA Draft.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Raptors are in agreement with the Sacramento Kings on a deal, sending Jalen McDaniels to the Western Conference in exchange for Davion Mitchell and Alexander “Sasha” Vezenkov.

The Raptors are sending Jalen McDaniels to the Kings in the deal, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/7wsl5cI2sx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 27, 2024

The Raptors also acquired the 45th pick in the draft as part of the deal, per Wojnarowski, and the Portland Trail Blazers’ second round pick in 2025.

McDaniels averaged 3.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 50 games for the Raptors in his lone season with the team.

Vezenkov averaged 5.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.5 steals in 42 games for the Kings in his first NBA season. He spent the first several years of his pro career playing overseas, winning the 2023 EuroLeague MVP while with Olympiacos, as well as a host of other accomplishments.

Mitchell has played three seasons for the Kings, where he has averaged 7.4 points and 2.8 assists in 227 regular-season games. He was the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and has spent the entirety of his career with the Kings organization.

On Wednesday night, the Raptors made their pick at 19th overall, selecting Ja’Kobe Walter from Baylor, the same school as Mitchell.

The Raptors had alluded earlier in the week to possible trades, with both assistant GM Dan Tolzman and general manager Bobby Webster bringing up the possibility in press availabilities.

The NBA Draft is set to enter its second day shortly, with the second round beginning at 4 pm ET. The Raptors hold the 31st overall selection (and now the 45th) pick, though as we’ve seen, just about anything can happen at the NBA Draft.