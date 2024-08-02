Raptors sign 6-foot-9 forward after he was waived this week: report

Despite it being the slowest time of the year for the NBA, the Toronto Raptors are still making moves.

Today, Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy shared the news that the Raptors have made an offseason signing, inking Bruno Fernando on a contract.

The Raptors are signing Bruno Fernando, per a source. It's a non-guaranteed deal. Basically, come in to camp and compete for a roster spot. Some guarantees would kick in if he makes the team. Not an Exhibit 10; he's not 2-way eligible, no 905 implication. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) August 2, 2024

Fernando was waived by the Atlanta Hawks earlier this week.

While no money was reported, a few details about the contract were reported.

“It’s a non-guaranteed deal. Basically, come in to camp and compete for a roster spot. Some guarantees would kick in if he makes the team,” Murphy wrote on X.

Fernando will be turning 26 later this month. He’ll likely compete for a spot in the rotation under second-year head coach Darko Rajakovic. However, there are no promises he’ll ever actually suit up in a Raptors uniform.

Over the past five years, Fernando has had a decent amount of NBA action but has also struggled to stay in one spot for too long.

He was originally drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019 before immediately being sent to the Hawks, where he spent the first two years of his NBA career. He also had stints with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets organization, before returning to the Hawks in 2023.

Fernando averaged 6.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and one assist in 45 games in 2023-24, while he has averaged four points and 3.3 rebounds in 203 regular-season games throughout his career.

Toronto is heading into the second year of what could be a multi-year rebuild, having gone 25-57 last season to finish 12th in the Eastern Conference.