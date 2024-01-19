NewsWeatherHumour & Weird

"Pelted with poop": Toronto mocks the Vancouver snow experience

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jan 19 2024, 10:05 pm
"Pelted with poop": Toronto mocks the Vancouver snow experience
Daily Hive | @NVanRCMP/X

It’s no secret that Vancouver tends to struggle in the snow, and a Toronto media publication has highlighted how the rest of the country mocks us.

Now Toronto has compiled everything into one article, highlighting some of the more significant mishaps that took place and including some sentiments from our fellow Canadians.

The publication pointed out that Metro Vancouver police departments needed to remind residents about “no-brainers,” like having a snowbrush handy or clearing your car of snow before driving.

In response to the North Vancouver RCMP post, someone said, “Are Vancouverites not smart enough to know how to clear snow from a vehicle? [If] this is the case, should they have a licence at all? Is this not a bit condescending?

“The steady flow of footage of Vancouver residents being confused, nervous and in love with the snow ignited many [Canadians] to start making fluffy remarks about their fellow canucks,” Now Toronto said.

“Does nobody own a shovel?” was one of the X posts from residents that Now Toronto referenced.

Others wondered the same thing.

A few took to social media with some interesting comments about the reaction of Vancouverites.

How do you feel about the way Toronto mocks the Vancouver snow experience?

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Weather
+ Humour & Weird
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop