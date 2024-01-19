"Pelted with poop": Toronto mocks the Vancouver snow experience

It’s no secret that Vancouver tends to struggle in the snow, and a Toronto media publication has highlighted how the rest of the country mocks us.

Now Toronto has compiled everything into one article, highlighting some of the more significant mishaps that took place and including some sentiments from our fellow Canadians.

The publication pointed out that Metro Vancouver police departments needed to remind residents about “no-brainers,” like having a snowbrush handy or clearing your car of snow before driving.

Yesterday, our officers were out in #NorthVan streets to educate drivers on how to properly clear snow off their vehicles. Today, we will continue to do the same, as more snow is expected for the afternoon commute. Please carry and use a snow brush during winter conditions.… pic.twitter.com/7KcV87n33H — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) January 18, 2024

In response to the North Vancouver RCMP post, someone said, “Are Vancouverites not smart enough to know how to clear snow from a vehicle? [If] this is the case, should they have a licence at all? Is this not a bit condescending?”

“The steady flow of footage of Vancouver residents being confused, nervous and in love with the snow ignited many [Canadians] to start making fluffy remarks about their fellow canucks,” Now Toronto said.

“Does nobody own a shovel?” was one of the X posts from residents that Now Toronto referenced.

Others wondered the same thing.

Ian, how is your neighbourhood doing with clearing the snow? It’s still pretty snowy downtown in mine. My real question is do Vancouver homeowners own snow shovels? — Tiffany Kraus (@tiffanykraus) January 18, 2024

A few took to social media with some interesting comments about the reaction of Vancouverites.

I was watching a video of people in Vancouver walking in the snow. It was fluffy and falling gently but everyone was running frantically across the streets with these angry looks on their faces as though they were being pelted with poop. — J🍪 (@JBiscuite) January 19, 2024

How do you feel about the way Toronto mocks the Vancouver snow experience?