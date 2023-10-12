"A dysfunctional mess": Blue Jays fans sound off at team's front office

Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro spoke to media on Thursday in what proved a tense season-ending press conference held at Rogers Centre, and fans are now threatening to punish the team via the box office next season.

Shapiro announced that general manager Ross Atkins will remain in his role next season, coming just days after Atkins himself spoke to media and confirmed that manager John Schneider would also stay on in 2024.

Fans were looking for blood and/or a scapegoat over the controversial move to pull starting pitcher Jose Berrios after just four dominant shutout innings in what would eventually be a Wild Card series-deciding elimination loss to the Minnesota Twins.

With Schneider, Atkins, and Shapiro all set to retain their roles and two uninspiring press conferences in the books, fans on X have revolted against the club’s front office and are threatening a half-empty Rogers Centre for the 2024 home opener next April.

What a dysfunctional mess. The Blue jays have learned nothing from the last 3 wildcard exits. Hopefully a half empty Rogers Centre Opening Day next April is a wake up call to Rodgers that Jays fans aren’t happy https://t.co/mf2GgYkc13 — AndyAnd20 (@and20_andy) October 12, 2023

Calls for firings have ramped up since the Thursday presser, as disappointed fans who had hoped for firings or grand promises from the organization were instead told by Shapiro that no big changes were expected.

Gonna be a lot more room at Rogers Centre next season for aesthetic improvements with the million less fans coming in. What a tone deaf front office! — #IStandWithHealthWorkers (@JaymeeKitch8) October 12, 2023

Shapiro tempered expectations about massive off-season acquisitions, stating, “Even in the preliminary conversations [with team ownership], I don’t expect a dramatic philosophical shift in payroll next year.”

Fans need to stay away from the Rogers Centre in droves in 2024 until the front office figures things out and Atkins is fired! Why support a club that doesn’t respect its fans? — Charile (@CharlesMacPher3) October 12, 2023

The Jays did dramatically increase their payroll the year before to well north of the $200 million mark, and in the end, the team finished with three fewer wins and no playoff improvement over the previous year.

In the hours after the press conference, there was no shortage of fans demanding change and warning the organization that they would refrain from purchasing tickets if they could only expect the status quo going forward.

I’ve been following the team my whole life. I even went multiple times a year to the Skydome/Rogers Centre during the lowly J.P. Ricciardi years. I can tell you that I am done with the “Shatkins” management group and will not be coming back until there’s a change. — Mario M. (@middmario) October 12, 2023

One X user proclaimed, “Us fans should stay away from the Rogers Centre. Let the stadium be empty, so all the renos would be pointless. No fans, no money coming in, can’t pay the bill for the renos.. they should spend that money and improve the players and salary.”

Let’s hope a half empty Rogers centre on opening day is a wake up call for Rogers — Some Leafs Fan (@someleafsfan98) October 12, 2023

The Blue Jays have now been swept in three consecutive postseasons, but Shapiro remains steadfast that the front office’s goal is to go the distance in the postseason — whether or not Rogers is willing to foot the bill for the acquisitions required to make this group a true contender.

Welp, I won’t be at Rogers Centre next year or buying 50/50 tickets. — Kyle Bilenki (@whereiskyleb) October 12, 2023

“I just want to do what makes the fans happy, which is win and ultimately win a world championship,” said Shapiro.

However, fans might need some proof beyond his assurances after years of falling short.