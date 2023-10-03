Blue Jays facing elimination after losing playoff opener in Minnesota

The Toronto Blue Jays are on the brink of elimination after losing their playoff opener 3-1 to the Twins in Minnesota today. The Twins snapped their 0-18 playoff losing streak and won a playoff game for the first time since 2004.

This AL Wild Card best-of-three series features some of the best starting pitching in the American League. It was a typical solid start from Minnesota Twins starter Pablo Lopez, but an atypical rocky start from Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman.

Things didn’t look right from the jump for Gausman. It started with a leadoff walk to Edouard Julien and Twins rookie Royce Lewis made Gausman pay shortly after with a two-run home run.

Royce Lewis hits the first home run of the #postseason! 💪 pic.twitter.com/oxer3l0tOH — MLB (@MLB) October 3, 2023

The Blue Jays right-hander looked uncomfortable on the mound, and Twins hitters were all over his fastball and laying off Gausman’s signature splitter. He struck out five batters but also walked four, which led to an uncharacteristically short afternoon for Gausman.

He collected only seven whiffs against the Twins, and four whiffs total on his split-finger fastball. It was the fewest number of whiffs on his splitter since August 16 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when Gausman had just two whiffs.

The Blue Jays had a chance to rally early in the game after this bouncer snuck by Twins’ third baseman Jorge Polanco. The Blue Jays were aggressive by sending Bichette home on this play, but Carlos Correa came up with a strong throw to nail the runner at the plate and stop the Blue Jays in the their tracks.

This look at Carlos Correa's play to get Bichette is jaw dropping pic.twitter.com/88HucwqTKy — Superdrunkmark69 (@cjzer0) October 3, 2023

The Twins piled on with another home run by Lewis in the third inning to give Minnesota a 3-0 lead. Toronto didn’t get on the board until the sixth inning thanks to an RBI single by Kevin Kiermaier.

The Blue Jays are on the board ‼️ Catch all the #Postseason action live on Sportsnet & Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/MXm2CmINYE — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 3, 2023

Toronto’s best chance at a rally came in the top of the eighth inning thanks to a leadoff double from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio promptly struck out, followed by a ground out from Alejandro Kirk to squander their chance at a comeback.

John Schneider had to dip into his bullpen earlier than expected, but the Blue Jays bullpen held the fort after Gausman exited after the fourth inning. Toronto relievers combined to throw five innings of scoreless relief and gave up two hits combined.

Despite outhitting the Twins 6-5, the Blue Jays left nine runners on base and were 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position. Meanwhile, the Twins for 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight baserunners.

What it boiled down to were those two big flies by Lewis, and the Blue Jays stranded their only extra-base hit of the game. Toronto had plenty of opportunities to cash in runs, but like many times before in the regular season, they just couldn’t get a rally going.

Opponents held the Blue Jays to one or fewer runs on 20 occasions during the regular season, and it happened yet again in this game. The difference in this game being they faced a very strong starter in Lopez and a shutdown Twins bullpen.

Toronto needs to get some kind of rally going in Game 2 if they want an opportunity to extend their season, otherwise they’ll be swept from the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

The Twins can end the Blue Jays’ season with a win in Game 2 on Wednesday, with first pitch in Minnesota set for 4:38 pm ET/1:38 pm PT.