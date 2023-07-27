Blue Jays reveal major renovations coming to Rogers Centre in 2024

The Toronto Blue Jays just dropped new details of the next phase of the team’s massive $300 million Rogers Centre renovation on Thursday.

The team has shared new renderings showing off a re-imagined 100-level seating bowl that will debut at the Rogers Centre for the 2024 season.

The stadium’s entire existing 100-level seating bowl and structure — stretching from foul pole to foul pole — will be demolished starting at the close of the 2023 season, and rebuilt from scratch to create what the organization describes as a “modern ballpark experience designed specifically for baseball viewing.”

Some of the biggest changes on tap include new, modern seats with added legroom, cupholders, slats at the back to provide better airflow, adjustable armrests, and handrails at every aisle. These seating upgrades follow cues introduced in the 500-level for the 2023-revealed Outfield District renovations.

Fans will have access to a wider selection of seating options offering different vantage points, including through one of the most visible changes; a severe reduction in the vast foul area — by almost 3,000 square feet — between the middle of the infield dirt to before the warning track on both sides of the field.

MORE changes are coming 👀 Be part of the action and become a 2024 Season Ticket Member today: https://t.co/yyKyCc1vLo pic.twitter.com/jeK5RZNm6y — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 27, 2023

The team boasts that these adjustments to the seating and field dimensions will bring fans much closer to the action, and improve sightlines towards the infield with less obstruction than the current layout.

“Our goal from the onset of renovations was to transform Rogers Centre from a stadium to a ballpark, and we are excited to build off the enthusiasm and popularity of the new Outfield District in this next phase of projects,” said Mark Shapiro, president & CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays.

“By completely rebuilding the 100-level seating bowl, we are introducing an authentic ballpark viewing experience, with sightlines designed specifically for fans to enjoy Blue Jays baseball.”

Work on the next phase of ballpark upgrades will begin immediately following the close of the 2023 Blue Jays season. The 100-level upgrades will be accompanied by a trio of new premium clubs that were announced by the organization back in April.