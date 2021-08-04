Toronto Blue Jays release 2022 regular season schedule

The 2022 Toronto Blue Jays schedule has officially been released.

For the first time since 2019, the Blue Jays are slated to play a full 81 games at the Rogers Centre. After two straight seasons of coronavirus-related interruptions and relocations to Buffalo and Dunedin, Florida, the Jays are home.

This past weekend, the Jays made their Toronto return with a three-game set against the Kansas City Royals, winning all three games.

The team kicks things off against Baltimore on Thursday, March 31, before their home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, April 6.

Good news for Western Canadian fans, the Blue Jays play a four-game series in Seattle from July 7 to 10.

Other highlights include 20 interleague games against the National League’s Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, and St. Louis in Toronto, and St. Louis, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia on the road.

Tampa Bay will be back in the ballpark on July 1, before another long weekend at home over Easter from April 15 to 17 against Oakland.

The full 162-game schedule is below:

More information about Jays tickets is available at bluejays.com/tickets.