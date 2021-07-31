Fans welcome Blue Jays home to Toronto for first time in 670 days (PHOTOS)

Home sweet home.

For the first time in nearly two years, the Toronto Blue Jays returned home to play on home soil in front of their fans. The team played their first Home Opener since 2019 and gifted fans the first win at Rogers Centre since September 29, 2019 — a span of 670 days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Offside (@dailyhiveoffside)



It’s been a wild ride ever since, as the Blue Jays shuttered their spring training facility in March 2020, made a brief return to “summer camp” in Toronto last summer, playing their home games between Buffalo and Dunedin for the last season-and-a-half.

But there’s nothing quite like home cooking, as over 15,000 fans filled Rogers Centre and practically sounded like 50,000 for the Blue Jays return to Toronto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lish. 🌈 (@ailishrooneeey)

Even Ace – the Blue Jays mascot – was back to entertain fans once again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Leduc (@ali_leduc_08)

Home is where the heart is, indeed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by • EMMELYN • (@emmelyn_m)

During the opening ceremonies, the team had the word “HOME” displayed on the infield, and the salute couldn’t have been more perfect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The GIST Canada (@thegistca)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Yoo (@tdotjay)

Even the younger demographic was thrilled to see the boys of summer back in town.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lincoln Baio (@lincoln.baio)

Entire families were elated to be back in their “baseball happy place” once again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ken Lê (@kenjutsule)

Those summer views at the ballpark are something else, aren’t they?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Robinson (@___mikro___)

The feeling of being back in your favourite section again … it’s something spectacular.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Pangilinan (@viewsfromkris)

Fans welcomed “Canada’s team” back home with open arms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandy Uchacz (@brandles.5)

Almost two years in between ballpark beers? This calls for a cheers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shannon Stuart (She/Her) (@shanstu)

With the CN Tower lit up blue in honour of the Blue Jays’ homecoming, the Toronto skyline never looked prettier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phil (@no.chill.phil4)

And the Flight Deck was a popular spot to grab a unique perspective of the game and hang out and have a brew (or two).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Ferguson (@matt.d.ferguson)

Posing with a large, novelty-sized Blue Jays glove? This is the stuff we’ve missed for the last 20 months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samira Melo (@samiraaline)

Home, sweet home. It’s been way too long, but it’s good to have the Blue Jays back on home soil.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucas (@kschischang)