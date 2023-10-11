It’s been a busy and stressful time for the team behind Torafuku, a pan-Asian restaurant on Vancouver’s Main Street.

In September, a two-alarm fire at the back of the restaurant led to a four-week closure and forced the postponement of its eighth-anniversary celebration.

As repair crews worked to fix the water damage inside the restaurant and get the business back on its feet, owner Steve Kuan learned last week that the eatery had maintained its highly prestigious Michelin-recommended ranking.

It was announced at the October 5 Michelin ceremony in Vancouver, where the 2023 selections were unveiled.

Just a few days later, the restaurant’s social media made another happy announcement that it would be back on October 11.

“Many stressful days and sleepless nights, we were finally able to give Torafuku a brand-new start to begin its eighth-year anniversary and welcome everyone,” the website reads in part.

Reservations are available starting Wednesday.

To read the full list of Michelin-awarded Metro Vancouver spots, head here.