6 of the best tennis courts in Vancouver to play at this summer

Want to be the next Serena Williams? Vancouver has no shortage of tennis courts if you want to work on your serve and dream of becoming the next tennis legend.

Regardless of your ability, tennis is the perfect sport for the summer season, and here are some of the best outdoor spots available for you to play at in the city.

Stanley Park

To no tennis enthusiast’s surprise, Stanley Park is the first location worth mentioning because of its wide variety of options.

Eleven courts are located near the Beach Avenue entrance to Stanley Park on a first-come, first-serve basis.

However, like all city courts, you will have to keep your game to a 30-minute limit.

Most of the year these courts are free, but during the summer season (late April to early September), six courts at the Beach Avenue entrance to Stanley Park are operated as pay courts.

More free courts are near Lost Lagoon along Lagoon Drive at Robson Street.

Location: 8901 Stanley Park Drive

Hours: Hours depend on the time of year. Typically courts will remain open from dawn to dusk.

Courts: 21

David Lam Park Tennis Courts

Bike along the seawall to find the David Lam Park tennis courts which sit in a seaside greenspace just adjacent to the trail.

Location: 350 Beach Crescent

Hours: Hours depend on the time of year. Typically courts will remain open from dawn to dusk.

Courts: 2

Kitsilano Beach Tennis Courts

After a competitive game, you can destress at Kitsilano Beach by taking a dip or relaxing on the sand.

Location: 1499 Arbutus Street

Hours: 7 am to 8 pm on weekdays and weekends

Courts: 10

Queen Elizabeth Park Public Tennis Courts

Play one a great game in Queen Elizabeth which has a bank of 17 public tennis courts, including a practice wall positioned on the southern edge of the park.

Location: 4600 Cambie Street

Hours: 6 am to 10 pm on weekdays and weekends

Courts: 17

Jericho Beach Park

With a stunning view of the water at Jericho beach, fair warning: it may be hard to focus on the game.

Located in the West Point Grey neighbourhood, this court is great for all levels of players because of its four available courts and practice wall.

Location: 3941 Point Grey Road

Hours: 6 am to 10 pm on weekdays and weekends

Courts: 4

Memorial West Park

This charming park attracts plenty of folks living nearby. After a spirited game, you can cool down with a walk through forested trails.

Location: Memorial Park West, 3928 W 31st Avenue

Hours: 8 am to 11 pm on weekdays and weekends

Courts: 6