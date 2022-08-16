CuratedOutdoors

6 of the best tennis courts in Vancouver to play at this summer

Aug 16 2022, 9:21 pm
Steve Collender/Shutterstock

Want to be the next Serena Williams? Vancouver has no shortage of tennis courts if you want to work on your serve and dream of becoming the next tennis legend.

Regardless of your ability, tennis is the perfect sport for the summer season, and here are some of the best outdoor spots available for you to play at in the city.

Stanley Park

To no tennis enthusiast’s surprise, Stanley Park is the first location worth mentioning because of its wide variety of options.

Eleven courts are located near the Beach Avenue entrance to Stanley Park on a first-come, first-serve basis.

However, like all city courts, you will have to keep your game to a 30-minute limit.

Most of the year these courts are free, but during the summer season (late April to early September), six courts at the Beach Avenue entrance to Stanley Park are operated as pay courts.

More free courts are near Lost Lagoon along Lagoon Drive at Robson Street.

Stanley Park Tennis Courts/Google Maps

Location: 8901 Stanley Park Drive
Hours: Hours depend on the time of year. Typically courts will remain open from dawn to dusk.
Courts: 21

David Lam Park Tennis Courts

Bike along the seawall to find the David Lam Park tennis courts which sit in a seaside greenspace just adjacent to the trail.

David Lam Park Tennis Courts

P L/Google Maps

Location: 350 Beach Crescent
Hours: Hours depend on the time of year. Typically courts will remain open from dawn to dusk.
Courts: 2

Kitsilano Beach Tennis Courts

After a competitive game, you can destress at Kitsilano Beach by taking a dip or relaxing on the sand.

Kitsilano Beach Tennis Courts

Kathleen Granados/Google Maps

Location: 1499 Arbutus Street
Hours: 7 am to 8 pm on weekdays and weekends
Courts: 10

Queen Elizabeth Park Public Tennis Courts

Play one a great game in Queen Elizabeth which has a bank of 17 public tennis courts, including a practice wall positioned on the southern edge of the park.

Queen Elizabeth Park Public Tennis Courts

Gary Quan/ Google Maps

Location: 4600 Cambie Street
Hours: 6 am to 10 pm on weekdays and weekends
Courts: 17

Jericho Beach Park

With a stunning view of the water at Jericho beach, fair warning: it may be hard to focus on the game.

Located in the West Point Grey neighbourhood, this court is great for all levels of players because of its four available courts and practice wall.

jericho beach park tennis court

Google Maps screenshot

Location: 3941 Point Grey Road
Hours: 6 am to 10 pm on weekdays and weekends
Courts: 4

Memorial West Park

This charming park attracts plenty of folks living nearby. After a spirited game, you can cool down with a walk through forested trails.

Memorial Park West Public and Tennis Courts. Djihane Damoo/Google Maps

Location: Memorial Park West, 3928 W 31st Avenue
Hours: 8 am to 11 pm on weekdays and weekends
Courts: 6

