Five of world's top 12 tennis players now confirmed to play at Laver Cup in Vancouver

Five of the highest-ranked men’s tennis players in the world are coming to Vancouver, with more big names likely still to be announced.

The Laver Cup, which is being held in Vancouver for the first time September 22-24 at Rogers Arena, revealed the names of two more players today that will be participating in the annual event.

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, currently ranked fifth in the world, and Russian-born Andrey Rublev (World No. 6) are the latest players confirmed for Vancouver. They join a list of five players committed to playing in the Laver Cup, along with Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime (World No. 9) and Americans Taylor Fritz (No. 10) and Frances Tiafoe (No. 12).

The Laver Cup is an annual team tennis competition that pits six of Europe’s best players against six top players from the rest of the world.

Tsitsipas and Rublev will represent Team Europe, captained by tennis legend Bjorn Borg. Auger-Aliassime, Fritz, and Tiafoe join Team World, captained by John McEnroe.

Expect more big names to be confirmed as we get closer to the event.

The top-three ranked players for each team are guaranteed an invitation based on their ATP singles ranking on the Monday after Wimbledon (July 17, 2023). Currently, that list includes Novak Djokovic (Serbia), Carlos Alcaraz (Spain), and Casper Ruud (Norway) from Europe, while the top three players from the rest of the world (Auger-Aliassime, Fritz, and Tiafoe) are already confirmed.

Djokovic participated at last year’s Laver Cup in London, along with the likes of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

While Federer is now retired from pro tennis, he has said that he will be in Vancouver for the event.

“I’m really looking forward to being in Vancouver in September,” said Federer, who first helped create the Laver Cup, which began play in 2017.

Single-session tickets for the event go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 am PT, via Ticketmaster, starting at $35 for Friday’s day session and $50 for all other sessions, plus taxes and fees. Multi-session ticket packages are already on sale.