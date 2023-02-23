John McEnroe coming to Vancouver for star-studded tennis event

John McEnroe is coming to Vancouver this fall for the Laver Cup.

The American tennis legend will captain Team World, while his longtime rival Bjorn Borg has been announced as the captain of Team Europe. The star-studded tennis competition will be held September 22-24 at Rogers Arena.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were among the players to participate at last year’s event in London. Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime is currently the only player named for this year’s competition.

Roger Federer will also be in attendance, although the recently-retired tennis star will not play.

Similar to golf’s Ryder Cup, the Laver Cup pits Team Europe against Team World in a multi-faceted competition featuring singles and doubles matches in one location. Although Vancouver has hosted Davis Cup in the past, a tournament like the Laver Cup, which attracts some of the world’s top 10 players, has never been played in the city.

The three-day competition takes place after the final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open.

Borg’s Team Europe had captured every Laver Cup since the competition began in 2017, with McEnroe only grabbing Team World’s first at the London event in 2022.

“We’d come agonizingly close to victory over the years but could never quite get across the finish line,” seven-time Grand Slam singles champion McEnroe said. “But we kept battling, we had great team spirit, and it was just awesome when we won the Laver Cup last year in London.”

The top three ranked ATP singles players for each team as of July 17 will earn an invitation, with McEnroe and Borg selecting the remaining players.

“Bjorn and John have been amazing for the Laver Cup,” said Federer, who is a Laver Cup co-founder. “They fight hard but with huge respect for one another and the sport we all love. The Laver Cup could not have chosen better for our inaugural captains and I’m really looking forward to being in Vancouver in September to watch them and their teams go at it once again.”

Fans can soon purchase tickets to the Laver Cup, with multi-session tickets going on sale on March 3 and single-session tickets available at a later date.