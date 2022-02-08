Concord Pacific to build tropical beachfront lagoon in Burnaby (RENDERINGS)

Artistic rendering of the lagoon beach area at Concord Oasis at Concord Brentwood in Burnaby. (Concord Pacific)

Concord Oasis, the next phase of Concord Brentwood east of SkyTrain Brentwood Town Centre Station in Burnaby, is literally what its name suggests it to be.

Local developer Concord Pacific announced today the condominium development will have one of its most ambitious and grandiose private amenity features for residents yet.

The project’s centrepiece will be a 2.75-acre swimming lagoon area, including its tropical beach enclosure. It is said to be inspired by beachfront resorts such as Hilton Village and lagoon on Waikiki Beach in Hawaii.

In addition to the lagoon, there will be an upper-level 400-metre-long looping walking and running track and garden area, overlooking a lower-level lagoon.

Additionally, the beach experience can be experienced and viewed from the development’s indoor pool, which is the feature amenity of 30,000 sq ft of shared indoor amenities. Residents will also have access to an indoor bowling alley and gymnasium.

“Views of water, whether it’s a lake, the ocean, or a river, provide people with a sense of relaxation, which is why we all go in search of tropical and waterfront vacations,” said Concord Pacific senior vice president Grant Murray in a statement.

“We wanted to create an inspiring wellness escape that is light to look at and fun to experience. Regardless of the weather, it provides incredible water views for residents. In the summer, Club Oasis and the beach will provide a great place to lounge, and in the winter, when you’re swimming alongside it in the indoor pool or relaxing in the spa, it offers a wellness experience year-round.”

Concord Oasis entails three towers with over 900 homes, plus street-level retail space. The developer unveiled its lagoon outdoor amenity design today ahead of the start of sales on the first Concord Oasis tower later this month.

This is all part of the 26-acre Concord Brentwood development, guided by the city’s master plan for Brentwood Town Centre. Upon full buildout, Concord Brentwood will have 4,600 homes.