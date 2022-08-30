Top Chef Canada is returning for its 10th season next month.

The hit Food Network Canada show pins talented chefs from across the country against one another to compete for the title of Canada’s Top Chef.

The judging panel this season includes David Zilber, Mark McEwan, Janet Zuccarini, Mijune Pak, and Chris Nuttall-Smith along with host Eden Grinshpan.

Ahead of the premiere on September 26, Dished connected with this year’s contestants to see where they love to chow down in their off time.

Martine Bauer, 36, Toronto, ON (Pompette)

Top local hidden foodie gem in your city: Sakai Bar

Top spot for a celebratory meal in your city: Quetzal

Top Canadian restaurant outside of your city: Pearl Morissette (Jordan,

ON)

Tawnya Brant, 39, Ohsweken, ON (Yawékon)

Top local hidden foodie gem in your city: Yawékon

We have never had a restaurant showcasing indigenous cuisine before on Six Nations. I wanted to make our traditional foods everyday foods for my community, and what Yawékon has become is something truly unique!

Top spot for a celebratory meal in your city: Big Pete’s Steakhouse is a local hotspot for large celebrations, it is located at Monthill Golf and Country Club, a beautiful fully revamped facility on Six Nations.

Top Canadian restaurant outside of your city: Mirela’s Restaurant (Kahnawake, QC)

Kimberly Conway, 29, Charlottetown, PEI (Brickhouse Kitchen & Bar)

Top local hidden foodie gem in your city: Richard’s Fresh Seafood

Not only does it have the best lobster roll on PEI, but the views are stunning! Don’t let the long line fool you; it’s worth every minute of waiting!

Top spot for a celebratory meal in your city: Slaymaker & Nichols

Top Canadian restaurant outside of your city: Hopscotch Dinner Club (Halifax, NS)

Joachim “Jo” Hayward, 32, Toronto, ON (Wynona)

Top local hidden foodie gem in your city: Imanishi on Dundas

Top spot for a celebratory meal in your city: Edulis

Top Canadian restaurant outside of your city: Pearl Morisette (Jordan, ON)

Chris Irving, 40, Whitehorse, Yukon (Private Chef & Consultant)

Top local hidden foodie gem in your city: Landed Bakehouse

Top spot for a celebratory meal in your city: Kettley’s Canyon Paradise

Top Canadian restaurant outside of your city: Published on Main (Vancouver, BC)

Camilo Lapointe-Nascimento, 25, Montreal, QC (Menu Extra)

Top local hidden foodie gem in your city: Swirl

Top spot for a celebratory meal in your city: Ile Flottante by Chef Sean Murray Smith

Top Canadian restaurant outside of your city: La Frite A Mon Oncle (Sainte-Adèle, QC)

Deseree “Dez” Lo, 45, Vancouver, BC (Marine Drive Golf Club)

Top local hidden foodie gem in your city: Cafe Xu Hue (BEST Vietnamese Bun Bo Hue ever!!!)

Top spot for a celebratory meal in your city: Chef Tony

Top Canadian restaurant outside of your city: Estrella’s Montreal Deli (Langley BC)

Vaishnav “Vish” Mayekar, 30, Vancouver, BC (Pepinos & Caffe La Tana)

Top local hidden foodie gem in your city: The Mackenzie Room

Top spot for a celebratory meal in your city: L’Abattoir

Top Canadian restaurant outside of your city: Ten Foot Henry (Calgary, AB)

Lindsay Porter, 36, Edmonton, AB (The Common)

Top local hidden foodie gem in your city: La Petite Iza

Top spot for a celebratory meal in your city: SABOR Restaurant

Top Canadian restaurant outside of your city: Shokunin (Calgary, AB)

Trevane “Tre” Sanderson, 27, Toronto, ON (Vela)

Top local hidden foodie gem in your city: Patty Time

Top spot for a celebratory meal in your city: Yasu Toronto

Top Canadian restaurant outside of your city: Schwartz’s Deli (Montreal, QC)

Monika Wahba, 32, Toronto, ON (Maha’s Restaurant)

Top local hidden foodie gem in your city: Xola Mexican

Owned and operated by my dear friend Chef Mali and her beautiful family. Serving up

authentic Mexican food inspired by Mexico City and the best Baja Fish Tacos in Toronto.

Top spot for a celebratory meal in your city: Pho Vietnam

Top Canadian restaurant outside of your city: Unfortunately, working six days a week, I don’t get to spend a lot of time outside of Toronto, so I’ll tell you about my favourite sandwich spot in the city, another Vietnamese favourite, Banh Mi Boys!

For full biographies and exclusive cast videos, head here.

Top Chef Canada Season 10 makes its debut on September 26 at 10 pm ET/PT on Food Network Canada.